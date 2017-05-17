Studio 10 audience members hospitalised after on-set accident.

Two Studio 10 audience members were taken to hospital with minor injuries after an accident during taping on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph reports a camera jib fell during an ad break, injuring the pair.

Co-host Jessica Rowe was reportedly particularly concerned for the audience members and was seen holding one woman’s hand while they awaited paramedics.

A Network Ten spokesman told the Daily Telegraph the two injured people were taken to hospital and had their minor injuries examined as a precaution. They were released later that day.

“We are in constant contact with both audience members to ensure they make a full recovery and we are covering all associated costs,” the spokesman said.

The network is reportedly re-evaluating its safety procedures following the incident.