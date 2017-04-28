News
school

“So I walked in the classroom and found this letter on the desk from a student..."

When it comes to thankless professions, being a teacher settles high on a list of jobs that can be full of emotionally draining days.

So on the odd occasion affirmation comes, it’s worth noting and then celebrating.

A 5th grade teacher from the US has posted a photo on Twitter of an end-of-year letter a student wrote, saying the words had him “tearing up”.

“So I walked in the classroom and found this letter on the desk that one of my kids wrote to me and… I tried so hard not tear up,” he wrote alongside an image of the letter.

“To Mr. J, Thank you for being a awesome teacher and for being amazing,” the letter read.

“This school year was so fun and I enjoyed it because of you. I wish more teachers was like you. I will never forget you. I look at you like my Dad. I never met my Dad but it okay because you treat me like I’m your son.

“You make me so happy. Always feeding me when I am hungry and hug me when I am sad. I will never forget you Mr. J. I love you and I will never forget about you!”

The tweet has had a resounding impact on the internet, with the image itself being re-tweeted more than 140,000 times and liked nearly 450,000 times.

Twitter users were quick to commend Mr J, who looks after a class of 10 to 11-year-olds, for forging strong and important relationships with his students.

“Bless you for having that kind of an impact on a child! More people need to see this as an example,” one wrote.

“That was really deep. It ain’t easy taking the place of a father in a kids life. A big thank you to you and all teachers out there,” another added.

Meanwhile, another suggested Mr. J should keep those words in a very safe spot.

“Keep it in a special place to refer to it on those days all educators have where you question of its all worth it,” they wrote.

