EXCLUSIVE: Take a look at the first extended clip of Strife, the new TV series inspired by Mamamia.

The first extended clip for Strife is here to give you a taste of what the series, inspired by Mia Freedman's memoir Work, Strife, Balance, will look like.

The upcoming comedic drama series centres on publisher Evelyn Jones (played by Asher Keddie), who leaves a high-profile career in magazines to start her own website, with the series chronicling the highs, lows, and laughs that come with building your own business all while raising children and going through a divorce.

Strife, which was written and adapted for screen by Australian screenwriter Sarah Scheller, follows Evelyn as she builds her website Eve alongside a small team of women (and one man) with each episode delving into a range of topics from friendship break-downs to office dynamics, online cancellations, viral interviews and the type of varied conversations that only take place within the walls of a women's media company.

In this exclusive clip of the new Binge series, we are given a glimpse into the inner workings of Eve and a morning pitch meeting that covers everything from a "celebration of the slut" to "why the prairie dress trend is regressive" and "can flavoured yogurt treat thrush?'.

This is before Evelyn makes an appearance on an Australian morning TV show which ends in a slightly disastrous way (look, it could happen to anyone).

Take a look at this exclusive extended clip of Strife on Binge.

Strife, which was commissioned by the Foxtel Group from award-winning production company Made Up Stories, in partnership with Fifth Season, features an ensemble of established and up-and-coming talent including Matt Day, Jonathan LaPaglia, Tina Bursill, Emma Lung, Maria Angelico, Rhys Mitchell, Olivia Junkeer, BeBe Bettencourt, Bryony Skillington, Lucy Ansell, Darcy Tadich and Willow Speers.

Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies, Wild, Nine Perfect Strangers, Penguin Bloom, The Dry, The Undoing), Jodi Matterson, and Steve Hutensky serve as executive producers for Made Up Stories, alongside Mia Freedman, Asher Keddie and Sarah Scheller, Brian Walsh and Alison Hurbert-Burns for Binge.

Writing for Mamamia about the making of Strife, Mia Freedman said, "I had no interest in making a show about myself and Bruna agreed. We wanted to tell a story about a complicated woman who starts her own business. About the complexity of ambition and motherhood, and the force that is female friendship. About what it's like working in a startup alongside women, creating intimate content that bonds you in ways that can be intense and problematic and wonderful.

"It's not a story about me but it's inspired by aspects of my life and career during the time Mamamia started and began to grow."



Strife is commissioned by the Foxtel Group for Binge and will also be available on Foxtel from December 6, with all episodes dropping at once.

Feature image: Binge.