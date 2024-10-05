There's a reason your skin is breaking out.

If you're anything like me, you probably stress about stress even before there was any stress to stress about. And then you stressed about stressing over stress.

It's stressful.

Sound familiar? You're in the right place.

Maybe you've come across TikTok's latest "Cortisol Face" obsession and want to know what it's all about (spoiler: it's BS). Or perhaps you're just curious about how our mental state might be affecting our skin.

Either way, we've got you covered.

To clear up the confusion, we called in an expert to break it all down — say hello to Dermal Clinician Rylee Walton. Based in Melbourne and with over six years of experience, Rylee looks at skin every single day.

Lucky for us, Rylee stopped by the (virtual) Beauty IQ Uncensored podcast studio to chat about stress and how to keep your skin calm, even when life couldn't be further from it.

Here's what we learned and some skincare products that can help get your skin back to its happy place.

The science behind stress and your skin.

First up, let's pop on our lab coats and dive into a bit of skin science.

When we're stressed, our bodies release a hormone called cortisol. Think of cortisol as your body's internal alarm system — it's designed to help you handle pressure.

But when you're constantly stressed — juggling work, relationships, and that ever-growing to-do list — your body stays in a state of high alert, churning out more cortisol than it should. And that's when things start to go south for your skin.

This cortisol surge can wreak havoc on your skin. It ramps up oil production, leading to breakouts and blemishes. It also weakens your skin's natural barrier, making it harder to retain moisture and fend off irritants.

"Skin being the largest organ in our body, it's a mirror reflecting what's going on internally and externally," says Rylee Watson.

She explains that stress isn't just something happening inside your body; it's also about your behaviours. "That often means we're bingeing, not sleeping, or not drinking enough water, and that's where havoc is wreaked on the skin."

Stress and skin conditions: the dynamic duo no one asked for.

If you're already dealing with skin conditions like acne, eczema, or rosacea, stress can feel like adding fuel to the fire.

"Chronic stress can disrupt our nervous system, impacting our adrenaline response and causing hormone fluctuations, which leads to physiological changes in the skin," Rylee explains.

When cortisol levels rise, it can lead to more sebum (oil) production, which often contributes to acne breakouts.

But it doesn't stop there — cortisol can also suppress your immune system, slowing down wound healing and making it harder for your skin to fend off infections. This is why conditions like rosacea can flare up during stressful times.

And then there are stress-induced skin rashes — by which I am often victimised. Not cute.

When your body is stressed, your immune system can go into overdrive, triggering inflammatory responses that manifest as rashes or hives. It's like your skin is throwing a tantrum, showing visible signs of distress.

Stress rashes can pop up anywhere on the body, but they are most common on the face, neck, chest, and arms. "It's a double-whammy — you're suddenly really oily, and then you're just completely dry. It varies from person to person, but it's never fun," Rylee says.

And the kicker? If stress hangs around too long, it might speed up the ageing process, leading to more free radical damage that can impact collagen and elastin production.

Suffice it to say that stress and skin are in a toxic relationship.

Skin SOS: How to combat stress-induced skin issues.

Okay, so stress is no friend to your skin, but don't worry — we've got a plan.

Here's how to keep your skin looking its best, even when life gets a bit hectic:

1. Replenish lost moisture.

Murad Soothing Oat and Peptide Cleanser. Image: Adore Beauty.

When stressed, your skin's ability to retain moisture can change.

"We're not producing the same amount of lipids, which means our microbiome can be stressed," Rylee says.

To tackle this, look for products with hyaluronic acid, fatty acids, ceramides and oat extract. These ingredients, often found in moisturisers, can help rebuild your skin's barrier and lock in hydration.

Try: Murad Soothing Oat & Peptide Cleanser For Face & Eyes 200ml, $72.

2. Protect against oxidative stress.

asap Super B Complex. Image: Adore Beauty.

Antioxidants are a must-have.

Paired with SPF, they provide essential protection against free radical damage caused by stress.

"If your barrier is inflamed and your skin isn't functioning well, go back to basics — avoid products that will be too harsh or cause further disruption," Rylee advises.

Try: asap Super B Complex 30ml, $90.

3. Stick to trusted products.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+. Image: Adore Beauty.

"You need a tried-and-true product in your routine that you can rely on and that your skin trusts," says Rylee.

Think of your gentle cleansers, nourishing moisturisers, and calming serums — anything that keeps your skin feeling happy and balanced.

Try: La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+ 40ml, $24.95.

4. Indulge in a hydrating treatment.

"I love a hydrating sheet mask — something to give you that extra support," Rylee suggests.

Peptides are another great option for giving your skin a boost. "Société makes an amazing peptide mask — that's my go-to pick-me-up."

A little self-care session at home can go a long way!

Try: Société Eye Peptide Mask — 10 pieces, $189.

5. Embrace the ritual.

Skincare is more than just a routine — it's a form of self-care.

"Treatments that are relaxing and just for you are really important," Rylee notes. Taking the time to care for your skin can be a therapeutic ritual, helping you unwind and feel good about yourself.

Final verdict.

Stress is inevitable, but it doesn't have to take a toll on your skin.

By incorporating these simple steps into your routine and listening to your skin's needs, you can keep it looking radiant and healthy, no matter what life throws your way.

So, the next time stress tries to crash your skin's party, take a deep breath, reach for your favourite hydrating mask (if you need some recommendations, I've got a few here), and remember — no one thinks or cares as much about your skin as much as you might think.

You've got this.

Jasmin Riley is the beauty editor at Adore Beauty. For more from Jasmine, click here.

Feature image: Adore Beauty.