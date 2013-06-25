Strategies for saving your kid's artworks

Every scribble from your pint-sized Picasso may seem worthy of your permanent collection — until you find yourself drowning in stacks upon stacks of glittery, gluey masterpieces. Unless you have unlimited storage or you’re looking to end up on the next episode of Hoarders, you’ll need to cull through the dioramas and stick-figure family portraits to reach a manageable collection. Try some of these smart strategies road-tested by professional organisers and mums.

Save what fits