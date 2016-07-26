The strange new Netflix series the world is obsessing over.

This weekend, the world stopped turning.

Or, at least, that’s what it felt like when pretty much everyone with a Netflix account turned their back on family, friends, responsibilities and sunlight to watch the new show Stranger Things.

I think it's fair to say that not since Making a Murderer has a Netflix show caught our attention and imagination in such a captivating way. And we can't stop talking about it.

Listen to Laura Brodnik explain why you should be watching Stranger Things on the latest episode of The Binge.

Stranger Things takes place in 1983 in Indiana, and kicks off with 12-year-old Will Byers being followed home one night by a terrifying monster.

Then, he vanishes.

Will's mother Joyce, played spectacularly by Winona Ryder, frantically tries to locate her missing son while strange, supernatural occurrences start happening within her house. The local Police Chief begins his own investigation into Will's disappearance and quickly becomes entangled in the mystery.

Then a mysterious little girl with supernatural abilities appears in town and is hidden away by Will's friends.

Throw in a sinister government agency and a supernatural force who plans on devouring them all, and you've got one hell of a show.

Stranger Things is now available on Netflix.

