ASK CHANTELLE: ​I'm a straight woman, so why do I get aroused by lesbian porn?

Mamamia's Ask Chantelle series is a pervy Q&A session with Psycho-Sexologist Chantelle Otten. Think about all the sex questions you've wanted answers for, but have been too shy to ask. Nothing is too embarrassing, kinky or wild for Chantelle. Honestly, we've all probably wondered the same thing too. This week, one woman wants to know everything there is to know about lesbian porn. And, if you have a sex question you want answered, email submissions@mamamia.com.au with Ask Chantelle in the subject line.

I'm a straight woman, so why do I get aroused by, and even prefer, lesbian porn?



You are absolutely not alone. The fact is 99 per cent of porn is shot for straight men, which means, more often than not, it's focused on male pleasure.

A lot of scenes will focus on the penetration of penis in vagina, and a lot of the time this doesn’t end up in realistic representations of how sex can be.

Straight porn essentially misses out on things like foreplay, condoms, consent, and romanticism.

Watch: How to have better sex. Post continues below.

With lesbian porn, the rules and the angles are a little bit different. Lesbian porn for a lot of women is much sexier because it tends to be less aggressive, more relatable (very vulva, and vagina focus and not all about the D) and much softer.

A lot of women who enjoy this type of pornography say that it’s more tender and romantic than straight porn.

Lesbian porn is solely focused on the woman’s pleasure, and showcases different types of women’s bodies. PLEASURE being the most important factor here.

Lesbian porn shows us how women feel and experience pleasure, and you can see the main female erogenous zones being stimulated, as well as a woman's body being adored.

Lesbian porn is also much more fantasy-based, and gives women the opportunity to think about what it would be like being with another female, even if they have no real life desire to do so.

Porn is a safe way to discover what turns you on, but it doesn’t mean you necessarily want to do it in real life.

Lesbian porn is more likely to feature a sensuality, pleasure products, and extended foreplay and less likely to show degrading or exploitative situations that are more the norm in porn that's targeted to heterosexual men.

Plus, there really is a focus on oral sex and clitoral stimulation as the main event! Who wouldn’t love that?

Listen to Overshare, the podcast you really shouldn't be listening to. Just like the best group chat with your mates, Overshare is a bit smart, a bit dumb and a bit taboo. Post continues below.



The porn you watch is not always about who you are sexually attracted to, but how you get aroused.

Mainstream porn can be degrading and/or violent to the woman involved.

The takeaway from your question is that women are looking for porn that appeals to their needs and desires.

Since a lot of mainstream, hetero porn doesn't address female pleasure, it would make sense you would look elsewhere.

Chantelle Otten is Australia’s leading Psycho-Sexologist who is passionate about empowering people to feel great about their sexual health, self-esteem, communication and education. With a background in scientific research, sexual medicine, and counselling, she believes that sexuality and self-esteem are an integral part of life, which everyone is entitled to. Good sexual health should always be enjoyable, pain free and without prejudice.

Chantelle is the director of the ﻿Australian Institute of Sexology and Sexual Medicine﻿, where she and her team of sexologists work to positively change the sexual lives of the Australian’s, also using her social media to spread sexual empowerment to all. You can find her on Instagram here.