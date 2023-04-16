Steven Tougher was a loving husband, family member, father, son and paramedic.

Since childhood, he had dreamed of being a paramedic and had managed to fulfill that dream, originally working as a nurse and later as a paramedic with the NSW Ambulance Service.

His family said Tougher was a dedicated paramedic, and it "wasn't just his medical expertise that made him exceptional – Steven's compassion touched the lives of so many people."

This week while doing one of the most selfless jobs, 29-year-old Tougher was killed, and a man has since been charged with murder.

Tougher was nearing the end of his night shift, when he and his colleague decided to get breakfast at Campbelltown McDonalds in Sydney's southwest around 5:30am on Friday.

Tougher was sitting in the back of the ambulance he and his colleague were working from, when a 21-year-old man allegedly pulled back the ambulance door and repeatedly stabbed Tougher.

He was rushed to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition but later died.

Soon after Tougher was stabbed, his colleague raised the alarm — sparking a wide police response. A 21-year-old man wielding a knife was tasered and arrested, homicide detectives later charging him with murder.

"To not come home from work is a tragedy and almost inconceivable," NSW Ambulance Commissioner Dominic Morgan said.

"This was a man that, from five years old, knew that he wanted to be a NSW Ambulance paramedic. He wanted nothing more than to serve his community. This is very raw, very early and very close to home. There are no words that can make a person feel better but being together, leaning into each other, just being together and speaking when you can is the best path forward."

Commissioner Morgan said he had spoken to the man's family, who are devastated by the loss.

"I had the privilege of meeting with his mother and father, his wife and sister, who, as you can imagine, are just beside themselves with this tragic loss."

Tougher and his wife Madison were newlyweds, having married at the end of March.

His wife is currently pregnant with their second child.

In a GoFundMe for the family, Madison and the Tougher family said: "He had a way of calming fears, offering words of solace, and showing kindness in the midst of chaotic or traumatic events. Steven had an uncanny ability to connect with people, to truly understand their needs, and to provide care with genuine warmth and empathy."

The GoFundMe has since raised over $300,000 for Madison and the Tougher family.

Friends and family, strangers, work colleagues and more have since left tributes for Tougher on the fundraising page.

One wrote: "Steve, you are an incredible human. You deserve so much more than this. Always helping others around you. I'm so privileged to have known you."

Another said: "The Ambulance family has an incredible ability to come together in times of crisis and I have no doubt they will wrap their arms around you Madison and Steven's family. Thinking of you all. From a former paramedic."

Condolence messages have also come from across the country, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who said Tougher's death is "as shocking as it is tragic."

NSW Health Secretary Susan Pearce was in tears as she addressed the death at a press conference.

"I'd like to extend the deepest condolences to the wife and family of the paramedic. To lose someone in this way is incomprehensible to us. The health system is one big family," she said.

The 21-year-old man charged with murder is in a prison hospital with mental health issues, his lawyer said.

Jordan James Fineanganofo did not attend Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday where his lawyer did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

Outside court, Fineanganofo's lawyer told reporters his client had mental health issues and was in the hospital at Long Bay jail, but he understood the charges.

"I've explained the offences and he is fully aware of the gravity."

The lawyer separately told AAP he understood his client had been undergoing extensive mental health treatment but was not receiving treatment at the time of the incident. Fineanganofo is due to reappear in court on June 28.

The Tougher family ended their statement by saying: "While we are still grieving our much-loved husband, father, son, and brother, we are thankful for all the love and support we’ve received from his NSW Ambulance colleagues, his closest friends and family, the greater NSW Health family, NSW Police, and members of the community.

"He was always ready with a smile, a kind word, or a lending hand and brought joy to those around him."

