Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Bindi Irwin’s tribute to her dad on the 12th anniversary of his death.



12 years on from Steve Irwin’s tragic death, Bindi Irwin has honoured her father, sharing a photo to Instagram.

“Together Forever,” Bindi, now 20, captioned the post, which featured a photo of the family of four.

Earlier this year, the “Crocodile Hunter” was honoured with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

“We try to continue dad’s legacy each and every day. I’m going to get a little bit emotional, because it’s such a special day,” Bindi said at the ceremony.

“He was the best and most incredible conversationalist on the planet, but also the best dad,” Bindi’s younger brother 14-year-old Robert added.

Steve was killed at the age of 44 in 2006, when he was stung by a stingray while filming a documentary.

“Steve’s accident was so unexpected. It was extremely challenging,” Steve’s wife, Terri Irwin told People in January.

2. Kyle Sandilands finally explains why he disappeared for two days last week.

Following his notable absence from the Kyle and Jackie O Show last week, Kyle Sandilands has explained why he had to take sick leave.

Speaking on the radio show this morning, the 47-year-old shared that he had to go see a kinesiologist.

"He fixes you up," Kyle explained. "He said my leg was one and a half inches longer than it's supposed to be. My whole back was out. I was a wreck!"

"I couldn't be here, I had a bad headache [and I was] vomiting."

While Kyle was off sick, former NRL player Beau Ryan filled in the radio star three times in five days – but now it seems Kyle is back to normal.

"There was a little manipulation... and now I'm better!" Kyle told co-host Jackie O.

3. Um, Tyga just tried to take credit for all of Kylie Jenner's success.

So Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend has made a rather brazen statement.

Speaking to Nicki Minaj on her talk show, Queen Radio, the 28-year-old rapper said dating him was actually the catalyst that put the 21-year-old billionare "on the map".

Just in case you thought it was the reality TV show she's been working on since she was nine, or being the sister of Kim Kardashian.

"You've got to look at the before and after. She always had a platform and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught. It was like, 'You could do this, you should start this, you should start doing your hair like this,'" he said, which you could interpret as Tyga being a supportive boyfriend, in which somebody give the boy a medal.

Although made sure to say he "wasn't bitter" about their breakup, and says they're "both doing good," the Twitterverse took offence with his statements.

But you keep on doing you Tyga, you keep on doing you.

4: We need to talk about the tennis player who looks exactly like a Hemsworth.



Oh hello there.

A very important observation has been made by the good people of Buzzfeed, who noticed that Russian tennis player, Karen Khachanov bears a striking resemblance to our very own Liam Hemsworth.

The resemblance between the 22-year-old sportsman and the 28-year-old actor is literally uncanny, to the point where Khachanov even joked that he was the long lost 4th Hemsworth brother on his Instagram.

And to be honest, we'd completely believe it.

See for yourself:

It's like we're looking at double.

5. US Bachelor fans have completely lost it over this year’s choice. And not in a good way.

While we're waiting for the next installment of 'The Honey Badger Wants a Wife,' there has been drama afoot.

US television network ABC yesterday revealed retired NFL player Colton Underwood as the season 23 rose distributor, and America has officially lost it.

Why?

Well, mainly because it’s his third time on the show. And he's currently being pegged as the 'Virgin Bachelor'.... because that's where we're at with American reality TV.

Naturally Twitter has exploded since the announcement. You can read what they have to say here.