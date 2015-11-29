Sunday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. A woman has died after attending Sydney’s Stereosonic music festival.

The annual Stereosonic music festival, held in Sydney, has resulted in the death of a 25-year-old woman, according to NSW Police Force.

In a Facebook Post, the NSW Police Force wrote:

“During the festival, a 25-year-old woman was taken to Concord Hospital, where she later died. Police will prepare a report for the Coroner outlining the circumstances surrounding her death.”

Another woman, aged 22, was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition and has been placed in an induced coma.

Assistant Commissioner, Frank Mennilli, has described the behaviour of the festival-goers as “alarming and disappointing”.

His comments come after 69 people were charged with drug supply and possession offences, and 23 others were provided cannabis cautions.

Police launched an operation, including the Dog Unit, Public Order and Riot Squad, and Mounted Unit, in attempts to ensure the safety of the event.

In a statement, the Assistant Commissioner wrote:

“The Police operation is about minimising harm and providing a safe and secure environment for revellers to have a good time.

“This number [of drug offences] is alarming and disappointing, especially after we warned revellers about the dangers of drug use.”

2. Victims of domestic violence more likely to go to dentists than doctors. .

The Age are reporting that dentists are increasingly becoming the “first responders” to victims of domestic violence, compared to doctors.

The new evidence, first presented in the Where the Mind Meets the Mouth conference, suggests that women who have suffered facial or teeth injuries are more likely to seek the advice and health services of a dentist, rather than their GP.

Dr Manjula O’Connor, director of the Australasian Centre for Human Rights and Health, is now calling upon increased training for dentists equipping them with the skills to respond to domestic violence violence.

“Seventy-five per cent of injuries in these situations,” says Dr O’Connor, “happen to the head, face and neck so often…the dentist is the place where women can without disclosing or feeling any stigma or shame.”

She continued, “Patients in a confidential setting where they find the health professional is compassionate and empathetic will generally respond to that quite well. Dentists are not required to be therapists but we need to raise their index of suspicion and awareness that there will be women are coming to them who are victims of domestic violence…”

Dr O’Connor’s calls for increased training have been echoed by a number of other experts, including Fiona McCormack, the chief executive of Domestic Violence Victoria.

McCormack told The Age that, “We need training across the board to [be] consistent standards for all health practitioners. This is about the broader community playing a role in keeping women and children safe.”

3. Police release photo of gunman in abortion clinic shooting.

A photo of the man allegedly responsible for shooting dead three people in an attack on an American Planned Parenthood clinic, has been released.

Robert Lewis Dear, a 57-year-old man, was arrested by police after reportedly killing two civilians and one police officer, and wounding nine others in his attack. He eventually surrendered after a five hour stand-off with police.

Several news outlets are reporting that he entered the clinic with a “long weapon” than many believe resembled an AK-47 rifle.

Police are still investigating the motives behind the attack, and are unsure whether the clinic was Dear’s intended target.

President, Barack Obama, has highlighted the incident as further reason to regulate gun usage in the United States.

“We have to do something about the easy accessibility of war on our streets to people who have no business wield them,” Obama wrote in a statement.

“This is not normal. We can’t let it become normal…Enough is enough.”

4. Grandparent carers set to benefit from new childcare package.

Grandparents who are the primary carers of their grandchildren will have increased access to government-subsidised childcare under revisions to the Federal Government’s childcare package.

The changes will mean that grandparent carers will not have to work or study to be supported by the government. The ABC reports that carers will also receive both income support and access to 100 hours of childcare a fortnight.

Education Minister, Simon Birmingham, said the changes were in response to direct feedback from the community and better catered for grandparent carers.

“Importantly here for grandparents and their grandchildren, we’re making sure that support is available for children who are often vulnerable in need of additional learning and valuable respite for those grandparents who are delivering an amazing service to help care for their grandchildren when their parents are not in a position to do so.”

The changes will apply to approximately 4,000 new grandparents and the Government hopes the benefits will commence from 2017.

5. Queensland Schoolies have been described as “exemplary” by police.

The Queensland Police have described the behaviour of this year’s Schoolies on the Gold Coast as “exemplary”.

Gold Coast Inspector, Damien Crosby, reported a significantly fewer arrests in a usually chaotic period of time.

“This year saw a significant drop in arrests across Schoolies Week, with 199 fewer total arrests than last year,” said Inspector Crosby.

“With a few exceptions, the behaviour of the schoolies was exemplary.”

Police report that only 37 arrests were made during the traditional week of partying along the Gold Coast. On the last night, only three schoolies were arrested, compared to 16 non-schoolies.

Do you have a news tip? We’d love to hear it. E-mail us at: news@mamamia.com.au

[post_snippet id=324408]