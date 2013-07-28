News
news

Stephen Fry: I'm proud to say I'm proud to be gay.

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

Let’s be honest, Stephen Fry is a pretty awesome dude.

When Britain legalised same sex marriage a few weeks ago, Stephen released a webcam video saying why he’s ‘proud to say he’s proud to be gay’.

Apart from knowing absolutely everything about,well, everything (hello have you seen him on QI? He is like a God) he is also pretty wise. And if you need any confirmation on that just watch the video below and feel the full force of his knowledge wash over you. Because trust us, it will.

What do you think of Stephen Fry’s awesome video?

Tags: gay-and-lesbian , gay-marriage , marriage-equality , video , viral-videos

