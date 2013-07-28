news

Stephen Fry: I'm proud to say I'm proud to be gay.

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

Let’s be honest, Stephen Fry is a pretty awesome dude.

When Britain legalised same sex marriage a few weeks ago, Stephen released a webcam video saying why he’s ‘proud to say he’s proud to be gay’.

Apart from knowing absolutely everything about,well, everything (hello have you seen him on QI? He is like a God) he is also pretty wise. And if you need any confirmation on that just watch the video below and feel the full force of his knowledge wash over you. Because trust us, it will.

What do you think of Stephen Fry’s awesome video?

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Robert Mueller Report

Tell Me Its Going To Be Ok

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

Mamamia Out Loud

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???