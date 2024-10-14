You won't believe this wild Steph Claire Smith and Taylor Swift story.

If you know Steph Claire Smith, you'll know she has accomplished a lot in her life so far. From a successful modelling career to podcasting, and starting KIC, a feel-good fitness app, she's really done it all.

But what you might not know is that her exciting ventures once saw her cross paths with one of the most famous women on the planet. Yes, we are, of course, talking about Taylor Swift.

Just over a decade ago, Smith was not only good friends with Swift, but was actually with her when she bought her now-famous cat, Olivia Benson. Does it get more iconic?

In a recent TikTok uploaded to the KIC app account, social media manager Alice Harris took a scroll down memory lane, pulling up a selfie of Smith and Swift hanging out from more than 10 years ago. And we were not prepared for the wholesome story behind it.

Steph Claire Smith and Taylor Swift. Image: Instagram/stephclairesmith

The caption read, "Had quite the adventurous day with this one. Lunch, gym, Brooklyn, adopted a kitten, took the kitten home, had some dinner. Most importantly though, I got to know Taylor, and she's incredibly sweet and down to earth, very easy to get along with."

It turns out that Smith and Swift had actually met at the gym when they exchanged numbers. And to Smith's surprise, Swift hit her up that same day asking, "What are you doing tomorrow?" I mean, come on.

The two caught up the following day, having brunch and completing a gym session together.

Then, history was made. Swift adopted her cat Olivia. Smith recalls the exciting encounter, "Then she said, 'I'm actually going to Brooklyn today to adopt a kitten. Do you want to come with me?'"

"And I was like, 'Yes, I do'," she gushed.

That night, the two went back to Swift's home and had dinner together.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards. Image: Getty

In a second TikTok video, Smith shared that the reason she was living in New York at the time that she met Swift was for her modelling career, in order to access brands and opportunities that she wouldn't otherwise have in Australia.

She also shared that the two hung out on several other occasions, including having brunch, going shopping together, and… Smith was even invited to Swift's famous 4th of July get together but didn't go because of a family trip that had already been planned.

KICRUN Clubs on Instagram. Article continues after video.

When it comes to their relationship now, Smith says the two lost touch given the phone number changes they have both gone through over the years. I mean, it's been a decade.

"We texted, when I came back to Australia I was texting her for probably another 6-12 months afterwards, but it was very casual like every now and again, and just one day her number changed and we lost contact.

"That was 10 years ago!"

It's safe to say it was a friendship of two female powerhouses!

Feature image: Instagram.