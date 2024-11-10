Steph Claire Smith has always shared her life online. Now, she's made an exciting announcement.

Steph Claire Smith has just announced that she is pregnant with baby number two.

The fitness influencer shared a sweet photo of her pregnant belly with her husband Josh Miller, son Harvey, and dog all touching her tummy.

"Harvey's going to be a big brother," she wrote in the caption.

Steph has been open about her experiences with motherhood on her social media, sharing insights into the challenges and joys of raising Harvey, who was born in 2021.

In October, she found herself at the centre of controversy when she made the (very normal and understandable) decision to blur out her son's face in a photo she posted from a monster truck show they attended.

"Why is his face suddenly blurred out ? This is just awkward," one user commented.

Steph addressed the criticism on her Instagram stories, writing, "That is our decision as his parents".

"It absolutely baffles me how people feel like they can absolutely chime into your life and your choices," she added.

"I understand that there are photos and stuff of him up there from the past. Our intention was not to erase him completely from the internet.

"It was to avoid putting up anything from now as he's growing into, as he looks like a little boy."

Steph welcomed Harvey in May 2021 and shared an adorable snap to her Instagram, capturing the moment with her husband.

"Meet our little man 🥰 Harvey John Miller ❤️ 3.17kgs, born at 1:21am, 4.5.21 ✨ We are in the biggest love bubble," she wrote.

Steph and Josh, who have been together for several years and married in 2021, first met through mutual friends before beginning a romantic relationship. They are now re co-founders of the wellness app, 'Keep It Cleaner', a platform that promotes fitness, healthy eating, and positive living.

Watch: Steph Claire Smith Run Club.

Feature image: Instagram/stephclairesmith.