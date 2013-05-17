fashion

Stars go glam at the Cannes Film Festival

One of the most anticipated celebrity events of the year has finally arrived: the annual Cannes International Film Festival. Stars from all over the world flock to the South of France and show off not only their newest movies, but their stunning fashion, too. 

From Julianne Moore to Emma Watson to Isla Fisher — the stars are already out in full-force and looking more glamorous than we have ever seen them!

 

Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan & Tobey Maguire

GEORGE PIMENTEL/WIREIMAGE

Emma Watson

VALERY HACHE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Nicole Kidman

GEORGE PIMENTEL/WIREIMAGE

Julianne Moore

IAN GAVAN/GETTY IMAGES

Octavia Spencer

IAN GAVAN/GETTY IMAGES

Freida Pinto

PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN/GETTY IMAGES

Isla Fisher

TONY BARSON/FILMMAGIC

Cindy Crawford

IAN GAVAN/GETTY IMAGES

Sofia Coppola

PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN/GETTY IMAGES

 

