A Game of Thrones director just dropped a major hint over the fate of the Stark sisters.

This post contains spoilers. But we’re sure you know that by now.

As bad as it sounds, when it comes to Game of Thrones, there are certain people that we are… okay with seeing killed off.

Viewers are usually completely justified in their excitement when an unlovable character loses their head (or arms, or skin). After all, this is fiction and all for entertainment’s sake.

But then there are other characters who even the thought of losing send fans into a panic. Remember the time that Jon Snow did-but-sort-of-didn’t die? Sorry to bring that up again, I know it was traumatic for us all.

The deaths of characters like Tyrion Lannister or Daenerys Targaryen are simply too much to even fathom.

So when the director of the show’s latest episode, the penultimate in the seventh season, hints that things aren’t looking good for our two favourites, we get a little… worried.

Speaking to The Huffington Post, the director of Beyond The Wall, Alan Taylor, said there was something “lethal” on the cards for Arya and Sansa Stark.

The latest episode saw the two sisters go head-to-head, with Arya accusing Sansa of wanting to overthrow Jon Snow and Sansa learning about the stack of faces her younger sibling keeps in her knapsack.

"I love the fact that these two come back, they're both lethal," he said.

"I just wanted to give the impression, as much as possible, that one of them is going to die.

"But you're not sure which one.

"Something is coming very soon between them, and it will be violent but surprising."

Um... WHAT?!

You can't just... just tell us that only one Stark sister will remain standing when all is said and done.

This is worse than the time Viserion turned into an ice zombie.

Thank goodness we have (another) fan theory to keep our spirits up: some believe that Arya is tricking us all (classic Arya) and is actually protecting her older sister from Littlefinger's advances and scheming.

According to the theory, posted on Reddit, the fact that the doors remain open throughout the sisters' intense discussion is a major clue that they want someone to overhear their squabbling.

Arya also places 'The Game of Faces' with Sansa, explicitly telling her the whole point of the conversation is to present lies as truths.

"She plays this game when she tells Sansa that she remembers Sansa standing on Ned's execution stage - Sansa fought and screamed, and Arya knows this," the theory explains.

"Arya played the game when she told Sansa she would never serve the Lannisters – Arya served as Tywin's cupbearer."

So, despite what Alan Taylor has said, there might still be a silver lining yet.

LISTEN: Holy Mother of Dragons. We need to talk about the latest episode of Game of Thrones.

Stay on top of all the TV and movie news you love by signing up for The Binge Newsletter here.