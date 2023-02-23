What you need to know about the gritty new Stan Original Documentary Revealed: Trafficked.

Last year Stan announced they would be releasing four Stan Original Documentaries as they endeavoured to support Australian journalists.

Among the list is the raw, gritty documentary, Revealed: Trafficked, which exposes one of Australia's largest human trafficking operations.

He exposes a major sex trafficking and border security scandal that has already sparked two national inquiries.

Together Australian journalist Nick McKenzie and South Korean journo Jiyoon Kim, alongside award-winning documentary filmmaker Sascha Ettinger-Epstein, call for the Australian government to take action on the country's most under-reported crime.

McKenzie and Kim begin in Melbourne before travelling to Queensland, South Korea and London, to uncover the stories of vulnerable women who are targeted and coerced.

Nick McKenzie exposes a major sex trafficking and border security scandal that has already sparked two national inquiries. Image: Stan.

In Revealed: Trafficked, they meet with a young survivor brainwashed into becoming a sex worker who believed there was no escape.

"Australians will not only see inside a world of organised crime and sex trafficking but inside an exhaustive investigative journalism project that ultimately exposed government failures that should concern us all," McKenzie said.

McKenzie is a reporter with Nine's 60 Minutes and the winner of 14 Walkley Awards and has been twice named the Graham Perkin Australian Journalist of the Year. He also received the Kennedy Award for Journalist of the Year in 2020 and 2022.

The Stan Original Documentary Revealed: Trafficked is directed and produced by Sascha Ettinger Epstein (The Department). This documentary is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute’s Asian Stories project.

The Stan Original Documentary Revealed: Trafficked will premiere March 12, only on Stan.



Feature Image: Stan.