14 Staffy Instagram accounts you'll love if you're a proud Staffy parent.

Staffordshire Bull Terriers aren’t the most refined of dogs in the yard. With their pensive, almost pleading eyes and sturdy snouts, a Staffy’s hardened exterior doesn’t accurately represent the breed’s playful and affectionate nature.

They’ve definitely got a kennel full of character.

In April, Aussie comedian Nick Cody nailed what it’s like to live with a Staffy when he said the one thing all Staffy owners know to be true: Staffies are a bogan dog. A proper dog, but a bogan dog.

In short – Staffordshire Bull Terriers are an underestimated breed of dog and deserve to be fawned and cooed over just as much as the fluffy dogs out there.

If you’re an proud Staffy parent or are just looking to fill your feed with cute doggos, we’ve rounded up 14 of the very best Staffy Instagram accounts to follow.

3. Evie the Blue Staffy (@eviethebluestaffy).

5. Niki and Nugget COSMOS (@cosmosthestaffy).

11. Cleo & Grimm (@cleo_and_grimm_the_staffies).

12. Andrew Wong (@andrewwong.photos).

Side note – Andrew isn’t a Staffy, he’s a photographer who sometimes takes really cool photos of his rescue dog Hudson.

13. Lola the Staffy (@_lolathestaffy_).

