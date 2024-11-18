This new comedy is going viral in the US. Here's where you can watch it in Australia.

A new sitcom has taken over TikTok in recent days, going viral ever since its premiere on US network NBC on November 12.

One week in, and fans are already obsessed with the series that's been described as a crossover between The Office and Scrubs.

The new comedy — called St. Denis Medical — is a workplace mockumentary that brings audiences right into the day-to-day lives of a fictional Oregon hospital's staff.

Watch the trailer for St. Denis Medical. Story continues below.

It was created by Superstore's Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, meaning it's terribly funny and also incredibly realistic.

Just as Superstore painted a bleak and true picture of life for retail workers in a bix box store, St. Denis Medical has been celebrated for showing one of the most realistic TV depictions of working in a hospital.

While they're rooted in a bland and sometimes awful truth, these comedies also excel at having some of the funniest scipts and scenes on television.

Here's everything you need to know about the new series.

Where to watch St. Denis Medical in Australia.

If you're keen to watch in Australia, the good news is that St. Denis Medical will be coming to Channel Seven's free streaming service 7Plus in 2025.

The news was celebrated by comedic nerds across the country when it was announced at Seven's Upfronts last week.

"We plan to drop one, premium new series on 7plus every single month during 2025," Seven's Chief Content Officer, Brook Hall, said.

No official date has been confirmed at this stage, but we can't wait to finally watch this comedy next year.

In the meantime, NBC has uploaded the entire first episode to YouTube, if you're in the mood for a little teaser. Watch it here.

Josh Lawson and David Alan Grier in St. Denis Medical. Image: NBC.

What is St. Denis Medical about?

As mentioned, St. Denis Medical is yet another workplace mockumentary. If you're a lover of sitcoms like The Office, Superstore, Abbott Elementary and Parks and Recreation, then you're going to love this one.

The series aims to provide side-splitting comedy with heartfelt moments, with the premise offering an accurate portrayal of a hospital environment.

Devoted nurse Alex (Allison Tollman) has just been promoted to Supervising Nurse in the emergency department at St. Denis Medical Center in Oregon.

She works alongside an eclectic team of underfunded yet dedicated doctors, nurses and hospital staff, including her boss, Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey), who wants to turn the hospital into an international medical destination, and Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier).

They're all doing their best not to lose their patience in a hospital overrun with patients — while caring for everyone who comes in the door, including each other.

"Part of the genesis of this show was talking about what is the day-to-day of a non-beautiful Grey's Anatomy or ER?" executive producer Justin Spitzer told TheWrap.

"You have these people who are doing this job that may have started as a calling, or something they feel passionately about, but has turned into a job, like all jobs do," showrunner and EP Eric Ledgin added.

"Most nurses, especially those who work in the emergency department, will tell you that they are funny people. They have to be; you're in the trenches. It's that gallows humor," Ledgin said. "That's one thing you miss on a lot of those dramatic medical shows — even though I do like them — that felt ripe for a comedy."

The cast of St. Denis Medical. Image: NBC.

Who is in St. Denis Medical?

As you would expect from an NBC workplace comedy, this series boasts a top-tier cast.

St. Denis Medical stars Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs, Bridesmaids), David Alan Grier (In Living Colour), Allison Tolman (Fargo, Why Women Kill), Josh Lawson (Superstore, House of Lies), Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty), Kaliko Kauahi (Superstore), and Kahyun Kim (Cocaine Bear).

Yes, Australia's own Josh Lawson is starring — and aren't we thrilled to see that handsome face again!

