Today, thousands of people in Sydney looked up at the sky and sighed – and then they took action.

Written in the sky, in giant skywriting, were the words ‘Vote No’.

Supporters of marriage equality snapped photos of the message and shared it on social media, letting the no campaign know they will not be disheartened by a giant message of hate in the sky.

Many people took the original message, got a little creative, and replaced it with a much better one.

Here’s some of the best responses so far:

Looks like that’s marriage equality 1, hateful messages in the sky a big fat o.

