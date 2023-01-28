'We were tortured for hours.' Why everyone's talking about Netflix's Squid Game reality show.

Netflix's Squid Game took the world by storm in 2021.

And it looks like 2023 will be no different - but under very different circumstances.

The South Korean series is coming to life in Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition series that sees exactly 456 players compete to win the life-changing reward of $4.56 million.

Contestant call-out calls were released by Netflix in June 2022, calling for people willing to be put to the test in a series of games inspired by the show.

The original show's storyline followed hundreds of cash-strapped contestants accepting an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize - but the stakes are deadly.

At least for this reality TV show, they aren't. But reports suggest some contestants have experienced "serious injury".

Watch the call-out call from Netflix re the Squid Game reality show. Post continues below.

Interested contestants were asked by Netflix to provide a one-minute video giving insight into their strategy and why it was vital for them to compete/win the cash. They also must be 21 or older.

The show began filming recently in Cardington Studios, a former RAF base in Bedfordshire in the United Kingdom.

The Sun spoke to an unnamed contestant who claimed multiple people had required medical attention due to cold temperatures in the studio while competing in the first game, Red Light, Green Light.

Red Light, Green Light was a centrepiece game in Squid Game, where a giant, killer doll swivelled her head around and fired gunshots to eliminate players who were moving. Fortunately for the reality TV show contestants - they didn't have to deal with bullets.

Nonetheless, one player alleged to The Sun: "It was like a war zone. People left in tears. Even if hypothermia kicked in then people were willing to stay for as long as possible because a lot of money was on the line. Too many were determined not to move so they stood there for far too long."

The player also alleged that one exhausted player was stretchered away and others had to crawl to the finish - all due to -3°C degree weather.

"Some people couldn't move their feet because it was so cold. We couldn't say anything. If you talk, then you're out."

The Red Light, Green Light as depicted in Squid Game. Image: Netflix.

Another player also alleged further inhumane treatment.

"We were tortured for eight hours. We were just fodder. You wouldn't treat animals like that. I know the show was supposed to be tough, but it felt inhumane," they said.

"At one point I could see they were bringing on a black coffin with a pink ribbon just like in the original show. I feel like they prioritised getting a good shot over helping us."

The player suggested that those around them were "dropping like flies" during one of the challenges, alleging someone had "seizure-like symptoms" after collapsing on set.

Some players came from as far away as the US, Dubai, New Zealand and Australia to take part. Now, a large number of them said they are considering suing the company.

In a statement following the report, Netflix, Studio Lambert and The Garden said: "We take contributor care as one of our highest priorities and regular toilet breaks, water and food are categorically standard practice on production."

They said that all contestants were prepared by production several weeks ago, and told that they would be playing a game in cold conditions and participated knowing this.

"All precautions were taken to ensure the game was played safely."

Netflix confirmed that three people received medical treatment during filming of the reality show, but said "claims of serious injury are untrue".

According to Variety, only 228 contestants make it past the first hurdle and continue through to the rest of the game.

As of yet, it is unclear when the reality TV show will go to air on Netflix. Meanwhile, a second season of Squid Game has been confirmed, with no release date yet announced either.

When announcing the new spin-off, Netflix's vice president said: "We're grateful for [Squid Game's Director] Hwang Dong-hyuk's support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment."

What's for certain is everyone is now talking about Squid Game. But perhaps not for the reasons Netflix anticipated.

Feature Image: Netflix.