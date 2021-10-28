From chic sunnies to summer dresses: 22 things the Mamamia team shopped this month.

With international travel resuming, lockdowns lifting across Victoria and New South Wales, and summer a mere five weeks away, it would be rude of us not to add a few extra bits to our wardrobes. Just think of all the PLACES we can WEAR THEM.
From easy breezy summer dresses to slip-on sandals, here are 22 fashion things the Mamamia team shopped this month.
Vagary The Label Sea Green Moon Chant Gown, $219.95.
"This dress from Vagary The Label is HEAVEN. It has POCKETS. And the print makes me want to burn some sage and howl at the moon a little. They’re a small, inclusive, slow fashion Australian label and I always set my alarm when they have a new collection coming out." - Keryn Donnelly, Pop Culture Editor.
H&M Short Kaftan, $69.99.
"I bought this after listening to our new fashion podcast, What Are You Wearing, and it looks more expensive than it is. Love the wide sleeves too. I could dress it up and wear it out for dinner with heels or just as easily wear with slides on a summer day. I'm currently wearing it at work with loafers." - Isobel Paine, Head of MPlus.