From chic sunnies to summer dresses: 22 things the Mamamia team shopped this month.

With international travel resuming, lockdowns lifting across Victoria and New South Wales, and summer a mere five weeks away, it would be rude of us not to add a few extra bits to our wardrobes. Just think of all the PLACES we can WEAR THEM.

From easy breezy summer dresses to slip-on sandals, here are 22 fashion things the Mamamia team shopped this month.

"This dress from Vagary The Label is HEAVEN. It has POCKETS. And the print makes me want to burn some sage and howl at the moon a little. They’re a small, inclusive, slow fashion Australian label and I always set my alarm when they have a new collection coming out." - Keryn Donnelly, Pop Culture Editor.

Image: Supplied.

"I bought this after listening to our new fashion podcast, What Are You Wearing, and it looks more expensive than it is. Love the wide sleeves too. I could dress it up and wear it out for dinner with heels or just as easily wear with slides on a summer day. I'm currently wearing it at work with loafers." - Isobel Paine, Head of MPlus.

Image: H&M.