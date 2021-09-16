Dresses, shoes and *those* Zara pants: What the Mamamia lifestyle team are buying for spring.

We don't know about you, but after working from home for months, the Mamamia lifestyle team are itching to get dressed up again.

Despite our love of trackies and activewear (that will remain throughout the coming months, no doubt), the warmer weather and increasing vaccination rate has us looking forward to seeing people again while wearing something other than our "inside clothes".

So naturally, we've been adding lots of things to our carts. From a certain pair of Zara pants to all the flowy dresses, here are 11 pieces we're buying for spring.

But first, here's how to wear one skirt five different ways. Post continues after video.

Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

"After months of slippers and sneakers, I'm ready to wear fancy shoes again! I've had my eye on these gorgeous satin points for weeks - I love the pop of emerald green and I'm envisioning wearing them with floaty white dresses or my trusty cropped blue jeans.

Image: Bared Footwear.

Bared have also gone carbon-neutral, and partnered with the not-for-profit organisation Greenfleet - they're offering $65 off any full-priced purchase when you offset your carbon emissions for a year through Greenfleet's CarbonCover 365 program. A good incentive to shop, I reckon!"

"Obviously I have a thing for satin right now! I just bought this shirt in cream, but it also comes in khaki green and beige. Shirting is a big trend for spring and this is a slightly more elegant take on the classic white button-up - but just as easygoing and wearable. I'll be styling it with linen shorts and sandals."

Image: H&M.

"I've been looking for a new LWD (little white dress) and this has the most lovely, wearable silhouette. Big fan of a balloon sleeve and the gently flared hem. Dreamy!"

Image: Dissh.

Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I just ordered this dress after instantly falling in love with everything about it - the cut-out, the neckline, the colour. It's the perfect throw-on piece for the days when I can't decide what to wear."

Image: Mango.

"I own a few pairs of tailored Zara pants and they fit like a glove. So, after seeing every UK influencer wearing these exact ones I knew it was a no-brainer to order a pair too. I have a good feeling I'll be going back for the three other colours."

Image: Zara.

"These look very similar to an expensive pair that I've loved for years but simply can't afford. And they're $80! Gah, how good. I'll pair them with flowy dresses, shorts and straight leg jeans."

Image: The Iconic.

Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty and Health Writer.

"This pleat dress from Aere is just so cute and bright and happy - I feel like it'll fix everything? Idk. It's been chilling on my wish list for a while now!"

Image: The Iconic.

"I'm also really into the colour of this oversized blazer! So cool and bright."

Image: Showpo.

"I love the '70s-inspired print and colour of this dress - it's bloody gorgeous. Also, the cut out detail around the back is everything. She's pricey though - so still chilling on my wish list for now!"

Image: The Wolf Gang.

Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

"I have been eyeing up some short dungarees for summer because they seem so easy to wear and I also want to live out my '90s rom-com fantasy, please."

Image: ASOS.

"I've decided that I need to be a grown-up and invest in undies, rather than refusing to throw out the daggy ones I bought 10 years ago that should definitely be in the bin. Loving the look and fit of these Peach cheeky undies, and will definitely be getting them in all the colours."

Image: Peach.

What are you buying for Spring? Tell us in the comments.

Feature image: Mamamia, Bared Footwear and Instagram/@kateehutchins