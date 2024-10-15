LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The $26 spray serum I love for hydrated and glowing skin.'

You know a beauty product is really bloody good when both hosts of You Beauty podcast, Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren, recommend it on the show. It doesn't happen often but — ooft! When it does, you can guarantee we're running to add it to our (collective) carts.

That's why we need to tell you all about Leigh and Kelly's latest skincare obsession — a product they've both recommended and loved on Friday's Spendy Savey episode (if you're not already listening, get it in your ears!).

Watch: Speaking of Leigh Campbell, here's five minutes with her! Post continues below.

On the podcast, Leigh said, "Kelly, you've influenced me subliminally. You spoke about a spray serum about six months ago now. When I was doing my semi-regular iHerb order, I added all my favourites into the basket, then search 'top rated best seller', and read all the reviews, and added things I haven't tried."

"I ordered the d'Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum — and I thought it sounded very familiar. Then the lightbulb went off in my head — Kelly recommended it to me a few months ago!"

As Leigh shared, you can get it on sites like Amazon or iHerb.

"This is delicious," she shared. "It's got a huge amount of really popular reviews and has over 100 units sold in the last 30 days."

And yes please, tell us MORE.

Want to listen to the full episode? Check it out below.

According to Leigh, it's more of an essence than a serum. She said, "It's a bi-phase mist, and at the top, it looks oily and then clear underneath. You basically shake it and mist it on your face."

"It's so juicy. I used it in the morning and in the afternoon when my skin has gone oily in the middle and dry on the outside."

Combo skin girlies where are you at?!

"It just evens out the juiciness. And then I can refresh my makeup and powder my T-zone," Leigh said.

"It's $31.40 and I can see why you recommended it now, Kelly. I love it."

Image: Amazon.

On the Amazon website, the First Spray Serum is described as a surfactant-free formula that "combines the benefits of serum and oil" to "moisturise the skin with a refreshing finish".

The serum layer contains ingredients like Italian white truffle extract (um, yum), which is rich in antioxidants, as well as niacinamide, and chia seed extract for skin relief and elasticity.

And as Leigh said, the reviews are GLOWING.

As one reviewer writes, the First Spray Serum can be used over the top of makeup for a lit-from-within radiance. "Once you have applied your makeup, use this product as the ultimate setting spray for the most beautiful glow. Your skin glows and is perfectly hydrated and even better, it stays that way for at least six to eight hours."

And for dry skin, another reviewer wrote, "I love this spray serum! It is already a really famous product in Korea and I'm so happy that it's available on Amazon. The serum is full of hydrating ingredients and will keep your skin soft and moisturised. I have super dry skin, but this hydrates my skin well and leaves it feeling very soft."

BRB, gotta go snap one up!

Have you tried this spray serum before? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Feature image: Leigh Campbell.