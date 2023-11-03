A stylist gave us a sneak peek of fashion’s next big trend.

I attended Melbourne Fashion Week last week, and what a treat it was.
MFW is a week-long celebration of the best in Australian fashion. Featuring a huge designer line-up, it presents Premium Runways with the country's leading designers, industry workshops, exhibitions, parties, films, music, and free fashion experiences.
Joseph Romano styled the opening show on the Monday night. He’s a creative director and has worked in fashion and art direction since 2010, starting his runway career as a volunteer at MFW, and working with the festival ever since as a head dresser, back-of-house manager and a premium runway stylist.
Fast forward to now, and Joey has a very impressive runsheet when it comes to his career, working with Chanel and David Jones to name a notable few.
On Tuesday of fashion week, I sat down with him to chat all things trends, clothes and shopping.
I asked him about the classics he thinks every woman should have in their wardrobe. Here’s his list, if you want to take notes.
- Good pair of jeans
- Blue shirt
- Trench coat
- Black boots
- White T-shirt
- White sneakers
- Black blazer
- Little black dress
I then asked him about current trends hitting stores and streets right now and his number one trend we’re about to see everywhere really surprised me. Sports jerseys!
I drilled Joey on exactly what he meant, and he explained that any sports jersey (football, soccer, NFL etc — you get the drill), styled up with jeans, worn with bike shorts (think the Princess Diana look but with a jersey instead of a sweater), or tucked into denim shorts.
Not into the full jersey look? Opt for a nod to sport with a printed sport tee or tank instead.
It took me a while to get my head around, but after looking into it more it’s a trend I’m here for. I’m going to wear a shorts jersey with my new baggy means and high-waisted white denim shorts.
Thinking you might want to give it a go, too? Here’s a bunch of sport-inspired tops I’ve found that fit the bill.
Dazie On My Team Oversized Football Tee, $25.
Brixton Phys. Ed. Football Tee, $69.95.
H&M Oversized Print Tee, $24.95.
Dazie Wellness Short Sleeve Tee, $49.99.
Factorie Sports V Neck Tank, $10.
Tommy Hilfiger Oversized Crop Archive T-Shirt, $69.95.
Majestic New York Yankees Oversized Script Tee, $69.99.
Lorna Jane Womens Kicking Goals Boyfriend Tee, $80.
P.E Nation Rouge Long Sleeve Top, $169.
Puma Gold Standard Woman’s Jersey, $110.
Barbie Moto Long Sleeve T-shirt, $50.
