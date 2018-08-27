News
It's true! Spicks and Specks is making a special return to TV.

Spicks and Speckstacular news for fans of the popular homegrown music quiz show. Seven years after they last brought their love and encyclopedic knowledge of the art to our screens, host Adam Hills and team captains Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough are reuniting for a one-off special.

There’s no precise air date as yet, but ABC has confirmed that the hour-long episode will screen as part of the network’s annual Ausmusic Month in November.

Confirmed panellists so far include award-winning rapper Adam Briggs, singer/songwriter Ricki-Lee Coulter and comedians Frank Woodley and Denise Scott, plus there’ll be a lineup of famous guests dropping to lend their musical talents and knowledge.

ABC has promised “an unforgettable night of music and madness” as the panellists play a series of new and old favourite games (fingers crossed for ‘Musician or serial killer?’).

Spicks and Specks (which by the way, shares its title with a Bee Gees’ song) was a ratings triumph for the ABC and snatched three Logies and a further 14 nominations for the network.

Over the years, the program boasted revolving door of local and international music legends, with guests including the likes of Sia, Tina Arena, Jimmy Barnes, Darlene Love and Suzi Quatro.

It ultimately wrapped up in 2011 after seven years and 277 episodes.

(Presuming you don’t count the ill-fated 2014 reboot, that is. Starring a refreshed lineup including Killing Heidi frontwoman Ella Hooper, the new show didn’t even last a full season before it was axed.)

In the years since the program last aired, host Adam Hills has been anchoring British late night talk show, The Last Leg, while Warhurst currently hosts ABC Radio and is co-host of the Bang On podcast. Brough, meanwhile, has published two popular children’s books.

But come November, it’ll be ‘hands on buzzers’ once again for the trio. ‘It’s time to play Spicks and Specks.’

random dude au 2 years ago

Ha - I can practically hear the intro music in my head now.

Tash 2 years ago

Wonderful! Still watch the re-runs as wind down time for the family.

