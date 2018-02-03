NOT A DRILL: The Spice Girls are reuniting.

Well excuse us but it truly does appear the Spice Girls are reuniting.

After uploading images of the band back together overnight – all with totally but understandably baity captions like “exciting!” or “mums’ working hard!” or “the future is looking spicy!” – the band followed up with a statement confirming unspecified “future projects”.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the group said.

“We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls.

“The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.

“We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

We imagine the pay packet wouldn’t be too shabby, either.