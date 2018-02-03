News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

NOT A DRILL: The Spice Girls are reuniting.

Well excuse us but it truly does appear the Spice Girls are reuniting.

After uploading images of the band back together overnight – all with totally but understandably baity captions like “exciting!” or “mums’ working hard!” or “the future is looking spicy!” – the band followed up with a statement confirming unspecified “future projects”.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the group said.

“We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls.

“The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.

“We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

We imagine the pay packet wouldn’t be too shabby, either.

Tags: band , celebrity , entertainment-3 , music , reunion

Related Stories

Recommended