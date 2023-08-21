Days before the World Cup final, the Spain captain's father died. Her family chose not to tell her.

Just hours after celebrating their win at the 2023 Women's World Cup final, Spain captain Olga Carmona found out that her father had died.

He had passed away a few days prior after battling a long-term illness, but her family deiced to withhold the information from the footballer until after the final game.

It was Carmona who scored the goal that earned Spain a 1-0 win over England in the 29th minute, securing her team their first Women's World Cup title.

"The @RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona's father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final," the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said in a statement.

"We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain.

"We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football."

Carmona was named Player of the Match for bringing home the win.

"And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started," the 23-year-old wrote in a social media post following the game and learning of her father's passing.

"I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace Dad."

Carmona made headlines during the game when she displayed an undershirt with the word "Merchi" on it, which was later said to be a dedication to one of her best friend's late mother.

Image: Getty.

This isn't the first time important information has been withheld from those in the public eye.

In 2007, Big Brother Australia contestant Emma Cornell lost her father while she was competing on the reality TV show. Both her family and producers agreed not to tell her until she was leaving the competition.

The decision to keep her in the dark caused controversy around the world, but her family said it was what her father wanted.

Cornell was told three weeks after he died.

In 2001, the final three contestants on the US version – including one whose cousin was listed as missing in the World Trade Center attacks – were only told the full extent of what happened on 9/11 10 days later.

"We knew a tragedy had taken place involving planes in New York," said Will Kirby, the winner. "That was really the extent of it."

In 2020, four contestants on the German version were told not to tell others about COVID-19 when entering the house.

The cast members were later told live on-air, given how serious the pandemic had become.

It begs the question, when should you tell someone serious news? When it happens or when it suits best?

In the case of Carmona, it seems understandable to wait until after the biggest match of her career.

Same with Cornell – if that's what her father wanted, people had to respect that.

But what about world events? Shouldn't they know?

Feature image: Getty.