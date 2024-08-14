Sophie Wang should be going to school tomorrow.

Content warning: This post includes descriptions of violence against children.

Sophie Wang was 10.

She was in year five at her primary school on Queensland's Gold Coast.

She had her whole future ahead of her.

Now police allege that her life was taken by a woman known to her. A 46-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of the 10-year-old girl. Police were called to an address in Carrara just after 6pm on Tuesday night, where they found the child unresponsive. Inspector Lou Serafim said a male relative called triple zero yesterday after finding Sophie. The male relative was the girl's father.

"He is being very cooperative and is assisting police with the investigation," Inspector Serafim said.

Paramedics attempted to revive Sophie, but she was declared deceased at the scene. Police say the girl had several visible wounds, including a cut to her neck.

"At this point in time, we're treating the death of the 10-year-old girl as suspicious, and investigations are currently under way in relation to the demise of the girl," Inspector Serafim said.

The woman was found near the Carrara home at about 10:25pm, and police took her into custody. This morning the woman appeared at the Southport Magistrates Court, 46-year-old Yingying Xu charged with the murder of her daughter.

Investigators have since set up a crime scene, launching a homicide investigation to determine what happened.

It was an "extremely distressing" scene for first responders, said Detective Acting Inspector Kent Ellis, who noted that counselling was being provided to those who responded to the incident.

"In my 15-year career as a detective, it's one of the most confronting scenes that I have seen," Inspector Ellis said at a press conference today.

Sophie was a student at nearby Emmanuel College. The school has since released a statement, saying their community is "devastated by the tragic passing of one of our students at a home within Emerald Lakes last night".

"Our prayers are with the family, friends, first responders and all affected by the loss of this beloved child in her home," the school said.

"Our priority is supporting our community at this difficult time. We have mobilised our counselling and pastoral care teams to provide comprehensive support to students, staff and parents as our community comes to terms with this distressing news."

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Feature Image: Supplied.