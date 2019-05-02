Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. CONGRATULATIONS! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just got hitched in Las Vegas.

They’re one of our favourite celeb couples and their engagement news had us squealing with delight in 2017.

And now, Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, have tied the knot in an oh-so-effortlessly cool fashion, hitting up the famous A Little White Chapel in Vegas after the Jonas Brothers’ Billboard Music Awards performance.

That’s the low-key power couple we know and love.

The first hint at the spontaneous matrimonial festivities came on DJ Diplo’s Instagram (of course it did) where he shared a clip of Turner in a white dress on his story.

The Game of Throne star was entering the chapel with Jonas and his brothers, who were all dressed in suits.

“Gonna hit up this wedding real quick,” Diplo captioned the clip.

Sharing the image to Instagram, the Dear John actor said he lost a game of Jenga, and had to post a photo of Jessica Cornish’s choice to Instagram.

“I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again…” he captioned the image.

Jessie J commented on the image, “Sharing is caring” and that’s a mood.

The Instagram post has 2.5 million likes.

But if you add to that all the people who were too embarrassed to like the photo but sent it to all their friends, we’re talking even more.

Thanks, Jessie J!

3. The Queer Eye Fab Five gave a rescue dog a makeover and the video is TOO MUCH.

We thought Queer Eye couldn’t possibly get any better…

And then they added dogs.

In a new Queer Eye minisode, the Fab Five gave a corgi-mix doggo Lacey a makeover and it’s quite possible it’s the cutest thing we’ve ever seen.

In the minisode, which was created to raise awareness of Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, Lacey gets some grooming tips from Jonathan Van Ness, a home decor upgrade from Bobby and even some gourmet pet treats from Antoni.

We’d like a whole season of Queer Eye featuring dogs now, pls.

You can watch the full minisode right here.

4. The Super Switch is coming soon and it actually looks trashier than Married at First Sight.

Oh boy.

The Super Switch is coming back to our TV screens soon and well, it actually looks trashier than Married At First Sight. (If that is even possible.)

The Channel Seven show, which was previously called Seven Year Switch, will see couples swap partners in an attempt to test their relationships.

Much like Married at First Sight, the couples will attend dinner parties and even live together in a mansion.

In one promo for the show, two male contestants of the show are seen brawling in a pub as crew members try to break it up.

Ugh, we can smell the drama already.

Although an air date for the show hasn’t yet been announced, you can expect The Super Switch to appear on our screens in the next few months.

5. “I don’t want to use the word ghosted.” What happened when Shannon and Connor left paradise.

The last we saw of Connor Orochta and Shannon Baff, they were skipping off into the sunset, after choosing to leave Bachelor in Paradise together to explore and grow their relationship on the outside.

But post-reality life wasn’t exactly what the pair had in mind, and it has resulted in heartbreak for Shannon, 26, and unfinished business for Connor, also 26.

“I was genuine [in wanting to explore something]. We were told we would have a day or two to be together on the outside in Fiji and spend time together without cameras and all that stuff. Unfortunately that didn’t happen,” Connor told Mamamia.

