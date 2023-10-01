Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and their $14 million 'forever home'.

We've seen more celebrity divorces this year than anyone would ever wish to – but the split between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas is no standard celebrity divorce. It's... verging on extremely messy (to put it lightly) – and now there's property involved.

Well, sort of.

To get you up to speed, the pair officially called it quits in September via a joint Instagram announcement where they said that after "four wonderful years", they had decided on an "amicable" end to their marriage.

Except this divorce has been anything but amicable.

Things ramped up between the pair when inside sources went to the media with wild accusations.

In the weeks that have passed since their split, the public has watched on as Joe seemingly attempted a PR takedown against his wife. There's also been a lawsuit, which has been temporarily settled for now, and a continuous bitter fight for custody over their two children.

In the wake of Joe's apparent attempted smear campaign against her, Sophie has pulled a series of power moves – the latest being sharing a letter Joe wrote that proves the pair had planned to relocate from the US to the UK.

(ICYMI, this matters because Sophie wants to take their two young daughters to live with her in England – a move they'd planned as a family, according to court documents – while Joe now wants to keep them in America. She wants the divorce case dismissed In Miami, where the family once lived but have since departed, and moved to the UK.)

In the letter, Joe writes of his excitement and intention to move to the UK and raise his children with his wife, describing their chosen town in vivid detail.

"When my wife and I decided we were going to spend more time in the UK and search for a permanent home, our daughter expressed three unwavering requirements: having chickens, a pony and a Wendy house," the letter read.

"While many of the houses we viewed met this criteria, the moment we turned the corner and caught sight of the charming blue shutters adorning, we experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before."

He added that could “envision” their children “growing up here and making this our forever home", and spoke of picnicking with his two little girls next to the "beautiful walled garden".

The letter, obtained by Page Six, was initially written by Joe to convince an Oxford homeowner to sell the couple the AU$14 million estate in Wallingford. It's now been used by Sophie as proof he had intended to move to England with the girls, forming part of her legal challenge against her estranged husband.

"I have been completely charmed by the idea of dropping my children to school on the boat and being able to spend a leisurely afternoon cruising to the pub with friends on my very own boat," he wrote.

"You have designed your home beautifully – I was incredibly inspired by the layout of the rooms and the energy of the house."

While, according to TMZ, the letter won't be enough to move the battle from the US to the UK, as Sophie had hoped, it was all the owner needed to hear at the time, agreeing to sell up with contracts to be finalised in December.

However, the deal was never closed (and given the state of the couple's marriage, likely never will be).





Wallingford, pictured, is a small village on the River Thames in England. Image: Getty. Wallingford, pictured, is a small village on the River Thames in England. Image: Getty. One part of the messy split that still remains a mystery is why exactly it happened. All we knew, following a mysterious leak to TMZ in September, was that Joe had ended their relationship after seeing some sort of 'footage' of Sophie.





"Joe had access to a ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realise the marriage was over," the publication wrote.

However, we had no other details. Until now.

This week, another source came forward to share the alleged details that prompted the couple to split.

As reported by US Weekly, Joe saw Sophie saying some "not-so-nice" things about him to a friend.

"It wasn’t anything more than that," the source said. "But that was the final straw."

Sophie, however, remains unfazed. This week, she was seen grabbing dinner with good friends Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, and while that might seem to be an innocent act between friends, this lore goes DEEP.

You see, Taylor and Joe once dated as teenagers in 2008. She later admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he had broken up with her in a 27-second-long phone call. Ouch.

The song 'Forever and Always' on her album Fearless was also about him.

Following Sophie and Joe's divorce announcement, she and Taylor were seen arm-in-arm on the streets of New York City and thought neither of them mentioned their shared ex... well, they didn't have to, did they? Action speak louder than words, etc.

Sophie and her two daughters were also recently photographed leaving Taylor's TriBeCa apartment (which, as you can imagine, went down as a treat with fans).

