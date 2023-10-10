Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reached a temporary custody deal.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reached a temporary custody arrangement regarding their two daughters, putting a pause for now on their messy divorce proceedings.

Court documents, first obtained by People, confirm that Turner and Jonas have agreed on the movements of their children — three-year-old Willa and 15-month-old D, whose name was not officially shared by either parent but did leak via other court documents in late September — for the next three months.

Each parent has been designated blocks with their children through to early January. During this time they can travel freely, meaning Turner can take them back to England, which she has argued is their main home, when they are with her.

Prior to December 23, Jonas and Turner must "jointly submit a status report letter" outlining the status of their mediation. And based on the interim agreement, which sees Turner have the children from December 17 through to January 7, they will spend the holiday period with her.

It comes after "a productive mediation" between the two parents from October 4-7.

Last month, Turner sued Jonas, claiming he had "wrongful retention" of their daughters and was withholding their passports and not allowing her to return them to England.

A few days later, they temporarily agreed to keep their children in New York.

The documents stated Turner and Jonas had agreed to move to England as their "forever home" during conversations last Christmas.

They sold their house in Miami and were in the process of buying a home in Turner's home country before the divorce, according to the lawsuit.

"The parties were both excited for the family's move to England," the documents stated, and they reportedly relocated in April.

Turner began filming Joan, a miniseries in the UK a month later.

They had agreed that their children would join Jonas on the road when his tour with the Jonas Brothers began on August 12, because he had more daytime hours to spend with them, but the document noted Turner's "hesitation" about the "temporary arrangement".

Turner alleges that the breakdown of their marriage happened "very suddenly" after an argument on August 15 — Jonas' birthday — with Jonas filing for divorce on September 5 after days of speculation by media and fans. She supposedly learned about their split "through the media", according to the lawsuit.

Turner and Jonas announced their separation in a joint Instagram statement in September.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the statement read.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

They began dating in 2016 and married in 2019.

