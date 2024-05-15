Sophie Turner is ready to talk.

It's been eight months since Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas called it quits, and now, the Game of Thrones star has opened up about the "shocking" aftermath.

The news of Turner and Jonas' divorce came as a complete shock to fans who had been following the couple's journey since they began dating in 2016. They tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed two daughters together.

However, amidst the unfiltered social posts and friendly banter, trouble was brewing and it all came to a head when Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023. According to court documents, "The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Despite them both sharing a statement saying they had "mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," it was anything but amicable. Cue a messy custody battle and misogynistic claims against Turner, who was rumoured to prefer partying over raising her daughters.

Now, for the first time, she's sat down with British Vogue to talk about the effect it had on her and how she's doing post-divorce.

"Those were the worst few days of my life."

When news of Turner and Jonas' divorce first broke, fans quickly divided into two camps: Team Sophie and Team Joe. The media circus didn't help either; in fact, Turner told British Vogue that she had learned of Joe filing for divorce "through the media."

"I mean, those were the worst few days of my life," said the 28-year-old. "There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it."

Her immediate concern was how the publicity would negatively affect her children.

"I would call my lawyer saying, 'I can’t do this. I just can’t.' I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself," she admitted.

"And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, 'Do it for your kids,' I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them."

The situation was further complicated by Turner's location. She was in the UK filming her upcoming series Joan, while Jonas was with their two daughters in the US and had filed a request to keep them there.

"I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out…" Turner recalled.

"Mum guilt is so real!"

While Jonas was photographed being a doting dad to his children shortly after news of their divorce broke, Turner was portrayed as an irresponsible mother.

"All these articles started coming out. It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mum, and you've never been a partier," she said.

The narrative twisted when innocent photos of her enjoying a night out surfaced on her Instagram. "It's unbelievable how people fabricate stories based on a single image," she lamented. "That image doesn't tell my whole story. It felt like watching someone else's movie, not mine. I was stunned. I still am."

"I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make shit up and put it up based on a picture," she said. "A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock."

"I’m not very good at processing my emotions. I lock them away and then they’ll bubble up in years to come in some form of depression or anxiety."

However, those who knew and loved her could see past the sensationalism and many of her fans came to her defence against the misogynistic coverage that was playing out in the media.

"If something like this had happened to me 10 years ago, I don’t think I would have had the same support," she said.

"I just feel very lucky to be alive in a time when people are open-minded. Thank f**k for Gen Z."

"We were always called the wives, and I hated that."

Sophie Turner has remained mostly private about the details of her breakup with Joe Jonas, but she did touch on one contributing factor: Her feelings of isolation in the US.

The actress confessed to feeling alienated and overly reliant on Jonas, who is six years her senior.

"It was really surreal, like a fever dream. Because he was older than me, I just felt like I was really taken care of, to the point I came back home and didn’t know how to do anything for myself," she shared.

Turner also discussed her experience as part of the Jonas family and the unique pressures that came with being a Jonas wife.

"There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives," she noted.

"Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that. It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that’s nothing to do with him — in no way did he make me feel that — it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band."

This sense of isolation, combined with the US political climate, frequent school shootings, and the erosion of women's reproductive rights, fueled her desire to leave.

"It contributed to this feeling of I have to get out, I have to get out," she said.

Now back in the UK, Turner feels significantly better, thanks to her support network.

"I think the reason I was on medication for so long is because I didn’t have those people with me. Now that I’m back home, I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a really long time. I’m starting over again, rediscovering what I like to do, who I like to be with."

"Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year."

Shortly after their split, Turner was seen with her friend, and Jonas' ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

At first, it seemed like they were making a public statement, but Turner told British Vogue that Swift provided crucial support when she needed a place to stay in New York with her daughters.

"Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year," Turner said.

"I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space."

"We’re doing the best we can."

Eight months after her divorce, Sophie Turner is focusing on building a healthy co-parenting relationship with Joe Jonas.

"I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children," she admitted.

"They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can. I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children, and that’s all that I can ask for."

Turner also expressed her hopes for a united family celebration in the future.

"My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there, Joe’s whole side of the family, their grandparents," she shared.

"I don’t care about the politics, I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them."

Feature Image: Getty.