For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Sophie Tieman’s beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Sophie Tieman is a property valuer and social media influencer, and appeared as a contestant on The Bachelor in 2018.

You might recognise Sophie Tieman as one of the finalists in former Bachelor Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor in 2018.

But what you might not know is that long before she was a reality TV star, Sophie worked and still works as property valuer and is a social media influencer in her own right. When she’s not doing her day job, Sophie co-runs Two Corporate Girls, an Instagram account dedicated to helping you find corporate workwear that’s not boring.

Through her work, Sophie’s come across a bunch of great beauty products, as Mamamia’s Leigh Campbell found out when she rummaged through Sophie’s loot on the You Beauty podcast.

From the $3 supermarket face moisturiser she loves to the affordable tanning product that doesn’t leave her dry bits patchy, keep scrolling for Sophie’s favourite skincare, makeup, body and hair products.

Sophie’s go-to beauty products.

Why she loves them:

"I've been using Ultraceuticals for about six months, I've never been someone who had a skin regime. I never had nice skin, but I'm so happy how my skin is going on Ultraceuticals. I have combination skin, oily and dry, and the cleanser balances that out. I'd never used serum before but now that I'm using one, I'm addicted to it. I also love the fresh Nivea smell [of the moisturiser], it's soft and an easy, affordable easy go-to. My mum got me into Nivea sunscreen - I wasn't wearing sunscreen at all unless I was going to the beach, but now I apply on my face, decolletage and backs of the hands. I use the Skinstitut Hydrating Mask every couple of nights, it's a nice light mask to wear throughout the night."

Why she loves them:

"I try wear as little makeup as possible when I'm at work. I choose something light for work, and when I'm going out, I look for something thicker that will last. The coverage of MAC Studio Fix is amazing, I don't need as much concealer and it evenly covers my face. If I do wear concealer, the MAC concealer and foundation go so well together. I've got a lot of long eyelashes and I feel like the Maybelline mascara really enhances them. I really focus on my outside lashes, I have round eyes so I bring them out and up by concentrating on the outer corners. I feel like this nude lippie brings my eye colour out, I have grey eyes and this really enhances them and brings me alive. I'm more of a lip balm girl [than lipstick] because I can't tell you how dry my lips get, and I've been through just about everything. Frank seems to be the only one that can help my lips, I swear by it."

Why she loves them:

"My skin everywhere is extremely sensitive, so I can't put anything too thick on. The Bali Body one is a thin, velvety moisturiser and I don't get irritation from it. I am also new to fake tan, but I love the Bondi Sands one. It wears off nicer and is less patchy around my wrists, knees and all those dry spots. I use it in the cooler months, and just the skin that you'll see."

Why she loves them:

"A lot of people were raving about it online and I wanted to see what all the fuss is about. It's been a couple of months since I started using it and my hair is feeling really great. I'm also mixing that with the Olaplex at-home shampoo and conditioner. I feel like I can never get moisture into the dry ends of this blonde hair of mine!"

Why she loves it:

"This serum is so soft to put on, and I feel like it revitalises under my eyes. I'm splurging when I get that, and it's definitely worth it."

Why she loves it:

"These lipsticks last a lifetime, the colours are great. You only need to put on one layer, it's thick and it stays put. I always go [to this range] for red, I get really nervous wearing red lipstick but this one is great."

