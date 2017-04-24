What Sophie Monk will say if she's asked about 'her number' on The Bachelorette.

Sophie Monk is the new ‘Bachelorette’ and this morning, while talking to the Kyle & Jackie O Show about her next “adventure”, the conversation turned to sex.

“Would you give your ‘number’ (the number of people you’ve slept with) if you were asked about it on on The Bachelorette?” the show’s host Kyle Sandilands quizzed the 37-year-old reality TV star.

“Yeah,” Monk replied. “But I’d divide it by three like everyone else does.”

“So you’d give a false number?”

“Yes,” she said.

Problem is, not everyone would divide their number by three.

This is why Sophie Monk is the best and worst choice to be the new Bachelorette.

Kyle himself, for example, had no qualms about revealing his number was in “the hundreds”.

The show’s producer Brooklyn also didn’t hold back from admitting his number was “heading into triple digits”. He said it was “just what guys do”.

No, it seems only women feel the need to divide their number by three.

Surprising? No. Disappointing? Definitely so.

Sophie refused to give any hint of the number of people she’s slept with, but she did say she’s been invited into threesomes in the past.

"I've only been invited into two threesome in my life. I've never done it," she said.

How did the invitation arise? "It was a phone call," she said. "Both of them were couples. I was like 'no way'."

Threesomes or no, we wish Sophie luck in finding love on The Bachelorette. The former pop singer said she's looking for someone "lovely and kind and not into fame".

And we hope, if she's ever asked for her 'number' on a Bachelorette date, she shares it loudly and with pride and without dividing it by three.

If it's something men can be proud of, surely there's no reason for women to hide it.