A new promo for The Bachelorette has dropped and be warned, things get very emotional.

A new promo for this year’s The Bachelorette has dropped and Australians rejoice!

It’s everything about Sophie Monk we know and love, with a current of something deeper, more emotional, underneath.

One thing’s for sure: This is going to be a hell of a season.

“I know I’m not your typical Bachelorette,” Monk, who burst to fame in 1999 as a member of the pop group Bardot, begins.

“I’m 37, I’m a massive bogan. But I really hope Australia understands I want to find someone genuine.”

“I hope they back me on this and don’t think I’m a tool.”

She's walking along the beach on the Gold coast. She has her puppy beside her. And she's telling us how she's dated lots of "actors and rockstars" while living in Los Angeles but that they were in love with 'the image' of her more than anything else.

She confesses she's hopeless at dating: "I am so awkward - the worst flirt you've ever met. I get really nervous and it's just embarrassing when I'm on a date."

Then, she becomes emotional. "I'm so lucky to do what I do - but the one thing you do sacrifice is a really healthy good relationship. That's the one thing I regret. I feel like I chose my career and you can't really have both."

(But you can Soph, and we're going to watch you do it!)

"I want to find a good man. Someone who I think would be a good father and just someone who loves me," she concludes.

CUE: the whole of Australia melting with anticipation.

The Bachelorette is coming soon on Channel Ten.

