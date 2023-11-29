News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Sophie Cachia just hard-launched her new relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophie Cachia has just hard-launched her relationship with AFLW star Sophie Van De Heuvel.

After months of speculations and rumours, the entrepreneur has gone Insta official, confirming her relationship with the 22-year-old sportswoman.

Cachia showed support for the Essendon player as the pair attended the official AFLW awards ceremony, sharing on Instagram that she was "hesitant" to take photos as a couple as they are both "extremely private".

"But I couldn't not share in this moment," she continued. "Smiles all 'round."

Sophie Cachia and Sophie Van De Heuvel. Image: Instagram @sophiecachia_.

Cachia and Van De Heuvel were rumoured to be dating in early January when they were seen together at a Sam Smith Concert.

What followed was a leaked BeReal snap, and on July 31, Cachia shared a photo of herself and her partner while they watched the Matildas play.

Cachia was previously married to the father of her two children, AFL star Jaryd Cachia, before realising she was attracted to women.

Sophie Cachia and Sophie Van De Heuvel. Image: Instagram @sophiecachia_.

"I didn't want to be the woman that walked away from the perfect family," she said on the Mamamia podcast HERadding that she also felt like she didn't really have a choice.

"I didn't choose this to happen to my life. I didn't wake up one morning and flip the lesbian light switch. These feelings, I believe, were always inside me. This is who I was meant to be my entire life."

She continued, "I knew I was throwing a grenade into my own life and not knowing when it was going to go off. But I also knew that if I didn't throw the grenade, it was going to go off in my hand."

Feature Image: Instagram @sophiecachia_.

Tags: celebrity , relationships , entertainment , entertainment-edm

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT