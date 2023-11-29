Sophie Cachia just hard-launched her new relationship.

Sophie Cachia has just hard-launched her relationship with AFLW star Sophie Van De Heuvel.

After months of speculations and rumours, the entrepreneur has gone Insta official, confirming her relationship with the 22-year-old sportswoman.

Cachia showed support for the Essendon player as the pair attended the official AFLW awards ceremony, sharing on Instagram that she was "hesitant" to take photos as a couple as they are both "extremely private".

"But I couldn't not share in this moment," she continued. "Smiles all 'round."

Sophie Cachia and Sophie Van De Heuvel. Image: Instagram @sophiecachia_.

Cachia and Van De Heuvel were rumoured to be dating in early January when they were seen together at a Sam Smith Concert.

What followed was a leaked BeReal snap, and on July 31, Cachia shared a photo of herself and her partner while they watched the Matildas play.

Cachia was previously married to the father of her two children, AFL star Jaryd Cachia, before realising she was attracted to women.

"I didn't want to be the woman that walked away from the perfect family," she said on the Mamamia podcast HER, adding that she also felt like she didn't really have a choice.

"I didn't choose this to happen to my life. I didn't wake up one morning and flip the lesbian light switch. These feelings, I believe, were always inside me. This is who I was meant to be my entire life."

She continued, "I knew I was throwing a grenade into my own life and not knowing when it was going to go off. But I also knew that if I didn't throw the grenade, it was going to go off in my hand."

