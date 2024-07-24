Sophie Cachia just announced her pregnancy in the most surprising way possible.





Sophie Cachia has announced that she is expecting her third child.

The social media influencer and entrepreneur shared the news on Wednesday night, posting a photo on Instagram of her laying in bed with her children, Bobby, nine and Florence, seven.

"MINE," she captioned the post.

The former 'The Young Mummy' blogger also shared the photo on her Instagram story with the caption: "Create the life you want."

Sophie Cachia announcing her pregnancy. Image: Instagram/@sophiecachia_

Sophie Cachia and her children, Bobby and Florence. Image: Instagram/@sophiecachia_

Cachia confirmed the news in her broadcast channel, 'SHAW, let's chat'.

"Have been MIA... now it might make sense," she said. "We're having a baby."

Cachia was married to the father of her two children, former AFL player Jaryd Cachia, from 2015 to 2019 before realising she was attracted to women.

"I didn't want to be the woman that walked away from the perfect family," she said on the Mamamia podcast HER.

"I didn't choose this to happen to my life. I didn't wake up one morning and flip the lesbian light switch. These feelings, I believe, were always inside me. This is who I was meant to be my entire life."

She continued, "I knew I was throwing a grenade into my own life and not knowing when it was going to go off. But I also knew that if I didn't throw the grenade, it was going to go off in my hand."

Cachia was previously in a relationship with Matildas' Alanna Kennedy and AFLW star Sophie Van De Heuvel.

She's yet to share any further details of her pregnancy.

Mamamia has reached out for comment.

Feature image: Instagram/@sophiecachia_