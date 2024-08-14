The one question Sophie Cachia got on repeat after announcing her pregnancy.

On July 24, Sophie Cachia announced that she was expecting her third baby. She shared the news on Instagram with a series of pics of herself with her two children, Bobby, 10, and Florence, seven, with her bump on display.

She then confirmed the news of her pregnancy in her broadcast channel, saying, "Have been MIA... now it might make sense. We're having a baby."

In the weeks since Sophie shared the news, though, she's been bombarded with one specific question — and now, she's shutting the conversation down.

On Wednesday, August 14, Sophie posted two screenshots to her Instagram story, addressing the situation.

"I knew I'd face questions and intrigue and that's totally fine, and perhaps one day when I'm ready I will discuss everything," Sophie began. "However something I wasn't prepared for was the MANY assumptions/questions around my ex-husband being the 'father.'"

Sophie was married to the father of her first two children, former AFL player Jaryd Cachia, from 2015 to 2019 before realising she was attracted to women. But since she's announced her pregnancy, many have speculated that Jaryd is the father.

Calling the situation "wild", Sophie asked that people "leave him and his personal life out" of the conversation.

"Do you know many people having kids with their ex six years after separation lol??" Sophie wrote. "Just because we have an amicable family relationship co-parenting our amazing [Bobby and Florence], doesn't mean we're making more babies together."

In a second screenshot, Sophie responded to a commenter who pointed out that this line of questioning is often reserved for queer people, noting that "it's f**ked!" that heterosexual couples aren't faced with "these invasive questions".

"Valid point," Sophie replied. "How many random hetero couples that you don't know... do you walk up to pregnant and say, 'Did you guys have sex normally or did you need assistance? IVF? Which one of you has the fertility issues? Did you get knocked up by your side piece or is it really his baby?' Like wot."

She continued: "Let's stop normalising being super intrusive to the queer community. A baby is blessing the world — [that] is all."

In a follow-up video, Sophie went on to say that it was "really interesting" that so many people felt comfortable asking her questions like this, when no one in her close circle — including her mother, sisters and friends — asked her where the baby "came from".

In the caption, she added, "Point being: the people I'd actually be comfortable discussing my private medical business with never once asked me anything invasive/private/intricate. A baby coming into the world was enough for them."

Sophie said that while she expected "a lot of conversation" about her pregnancy, she wanted to remind people to "not be invasive to the queer community".

"Let's not be invasive to women who wanna pursue [pregnancy] on their own," she added. "Let's not be invasive to the two dads who are having a baby together and say, 'So, whose is it? Which one's sperm made the magic?' Let's just be happy that there's babies coming into the world, and that's beautiful. It doesn't matter how they got here.

"Picture yourself asking that question to straight couples," she added. "'How'd you do it?'"

Mamamia has reached out to Sophia Cachia for comment.

Feature image: Instagram/sophiecachia_.