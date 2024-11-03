Sophie Cachia just answered the burning questions about her pregnancy. And it’s not what you’d expect.

In July 2024, influencer Sophie Cachia made an exciting announcement on Instagram… she was pregnant with her third child.

And, in pure internet fashion, they had some questions for her, some more invasive than others.

Following her pregnancy announcement, Sophie was bombarded with some pretty inappropriate questions about who the father of the child was and how she fell pregnant in the first place.

In a new interview with Stellar, Sophie has now broken her silence about all of those questions, and has given new details about her pregnancy, on her own terms.

"I've always said you have a right to ask questions. You don't have a right to be an idiot. And I see that a lot," Sophie told Stellar.

"I wouldn't be doing this this long if it affected me. I am very resilient. I am able to shut it out. When people are saying comments to you, unless you believe them yourself, they can't hurt you."

From 2015 to 2019, Sophie was married to ex-AFL player Jaryd Cachia, who she shares two children with, but the two separated after Sophie realised she was attracted to women. When she announced her pregnancy, many questioned whether he was the father of her third child.

"We have a co-parenting relationship and that's the role he plays in my life and that's it, so I actually found it quite funny. I was able to laugh it off, but if anything I'm like: this poor guy, he's got his own private life and he's been dragged into my news," she recalled.

When asked directly whether he was the father of her child, Sophie promptly shut down those rumours.

"Yeah, no. Not at all," she said.

As a queer woman, Sophie has been subjected to intense questioning about the process of her pregnancy, as well as who the donor is. When it comes to that, Sophie said that she is adamant on keeping her "anonymous donor" private and revealed that only her best friend knows their identity.

"My own family — my mum, my sisters — they don't know anything about the donor I chose for this pregnancy because I don't believe it's of any value. The way I view it, this child is mine and mine only, and how that child was made or who contributed to that child being made is of no importance at all."

For Sophie, like many women, her plan for motherhood did not just happen overnight. In fact, she had been on this journey for many years.

"I have, over the years, weighed up using a friend's sperm, which I know a lot of people in my community do," she said.

"That wasn't the option I wanted to go down; I've spent three to four years working on this process. It's not something I woke up and went, 'You know what I feel like doing? I feel like getting knocked up today.' It's no secret. I've spoken about the fact that I did start this medical process back in 2021 and due to various situations, that outcome didn't come to fruition."

In exciting news, Sophie also revealed the sex of her baby.

"The moment I conceived this child, I knew that the insemination had worked and I knew she was a girl," she shared.

With the baby on the way, and two other beautiful children, Sophie couldn't be happier, as she revealed, for the first time, that she is currently in a relationship with AFLW player Madison Prespakis."

"I'm sitting here giggling because it really wouldn't be my life without another bomb dropping. But never in a million years did I see myself falling in love during this process. If you'd told me that I was going to fall in love with one of my closest friends, I would have laughed at you," she beamed.

Feature image: Instagram/sophiecachia_