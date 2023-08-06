Sophia Bush got married 13 months ago. She just deleted her husband off Instagram.

The year of the messy celebrity divorce continues as actress Sophia Bush has filed for divorce from her husband of 13 months.

Sophia and Grant Hughes got hitched in June 2022, but according to People, the One Tree Hill actor filed for divorce last week. “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during Covid through their love of community service,” a source told the publication. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

Sophia has already changed her surname back to 'Bush' on her Instagram — instead of Sophia Bush Hughes — and she's also deleted any remnants of Grant from her entire page.

The couple first got engaged while holidaying at Lake Como in 2021, before tying the knot in Grant's hometown of Tulsa in 2022.

The news comes just seven weeks after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

In a since-deleted post, Bush wrote a gushing dedication to her husband to celebrate. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary,” she penned in June 2023.

Quick! Listen to this episode of The Spill about Emily Ratajkowski. Post continues after podcast.





Bush and Hughes were friends for a decade before becoming romantically linked. "We became fast friends but only saw each other a few times a year because both of us were traveling all of the time for work," Bush told Vogue in 2022.

Due to the pandemic, the two friends drew closer, connecting over their shared passions during long FaceTime calls.

Before getting engaged, Sophia revealed the couple first attended couples coaching. "We were like, 'We've been together for four months but we think we're going to do this'," the 41-year-old said on the Podcrushed podcast.

"We have a feeling and we need to know. We're either going to go through this thing and decide that we're each other's people or we'll know we're not and we'll be friends."

Hughes is most known for his entrepreneurial and nonprofits work, co-founding FocusMotion and Drink Good Wine.

Since One Tree Hill ended, Bush has starred in police drama, Chicago P.D, and hosted podcast Drama Queens with her former One Tree Hill co-stars, Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz.

The actor and activist was previously married to co-star, Chad Michael Murray. They got married in 2005 but divorced a year later.

Feature image: Getty.

Calling All Skincare Enthusiasts! Complete this short survey now and go in the running to win one of four $50 gift vouchers!