Sonia Kruger has addressed her critics on national television in an emotional segment, a day after she sparked outrage by calling for a ban on Muslim immigration.

Opening the show beside co-host David Campbell, Sonia said she wanted to say “a few things about what happened yesterday on The Today Show.”

"The discussion we had was centred around a newspaper article which measured the correlation of Muslim population in certain countries and the number of certain terrorist attacks. I thought the article made relevant points," she said.

"Last week’s attack on men, women and children in Nice left me in utter disbelief. I saw the image of a baby covered in a plastic sheet with a doll lying beside her and it rocked me to the very core. I imagined what that must have been like for the people of Nice, for the friends and families of the lost and the thought that it could happen here terrifies me.

"This type of attack affects people from all walks of life and I want to make it very clear that I have complete respect for people of all races, and religions. I acknowledge my views yesterday may have been extreme. The reaction overnight in the papers, online and via social media demonstrates that there are a myriad of opinions in Australia which I actually appreciate," she continued.

"It is a hugely complex and sensitive issue. It’s an issue with no simple answer. And it’s an issue that cannot be fully discussed in a short televised segment,” Kruger continued, looking close to tears.

Yesterday, Kruger revealed that a ban on Muslim immigration would "make her feel safe".

Continuing her statement this morning, Sonia said the answer lies with Australian politicians who "analyse, and then decide" on such issues.

"It's a privilege to live in a country such as Australia which embraces a multi-cultural society, but there is no simple answer here, and if we are to find a solution to this situation, at the very least we need to be able to discuss it," she said.

Sonia also released a statement on Twitter late yesterday afternoon, arguing that as a democratic society, she should be “able to discuss these issues without automatically being labelled a racist”.

A spokesperson for the Nine Network also said the comments reflected the variety of opinions expressed on the show. "Nine's view is that we believe in freedom of speech and the Mixed Grill segment on the TODAY show is a place where that happens," the spokesperson said. "Sonia, David and Lisa each expressed a variety of opinions on the show this morning." As soon as the controversial segment went to air, Twitter erupted with those who disagreed with Sonia's stance: