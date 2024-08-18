An infamous Sonia Kruger moment just became the talk of the Logies.

There's nothing we love more than rehashing the (regrettable) past at award shows, and that's exactly what happened at this year's 64th TV Week Logie Awards.

If you take your mind back to last year's Logies, you might remember that Sonia Kruger won the award to win on this night — The Gold Logie.

You also might remember that she gave quite an... interesting acceptance speech, and that speech became a running joke at this year's ceremony.

Have You Been Paying Attention star Sam Pang hosted this year's Logie Awards and he took no prisoners in his opening monologue... Including Ms Kruger.

"Sonia, if you win tonight, we're all looking forward to your speech," he said while the crowd (and those of us at home) erupted in knowing laughter.

To be fair, Kruger seems to have leaned into the joke and acknowledged how cringy her speech was during a Logies skit.

In the skit, Tom Gleeson and Grant Deyer were seen teaching an acceptance speech class to this year's Gold nominees (subtly but not so subtly taking a dig Kruger).

"You've all been brought here for a lesson in how to give the perfect acceptance speech. It's a class held for all nominees who haven't won the gold," they said.

Sonia piped up saying, "I won it last year."

"Yes, we all saw your speech. You've been asked to repeat the course," Tom said.

Big yikes.

So what the heck did Sonia Kruger say last year?

If you have no idea what happened last year (lucky you). Here's what went down with Sonia Kruger's Gold Logie acceptance speech...

When she received the award, she decided to poke fun at previous Gold Logie winner Hamish Blake who shares the same agent as her.

Kruger said that their manager had told her that people were a bit over Hamish. "He said, ‘Frankly I am hoping that [Blake] will leave the agency so I can concentrate all of my efforts on you, Sonia.'"

Oooooft.

So of course, this was meant to be a sarcastic joke, but it just did not land... like, at all.

The audience was silent, the camera panned to Hamish who seemed like the only person amused in the audience. Kruger then corrected course and said that obviously their manager didn't say that (clearly).

What happened next?

Sonia Kruger has been labelled as a controversial TV personality so her win alone didn't sit well with many people. The speech was the icing on the cake.

The fallout from her speech hit her hard, to the point where she was having trouble sleeping "I ended up talking to a therapist about it because I was not … I wasn't letting up on myself at all about it," she said at the Mercedes-Benz Sydney annual Women in Business lunch, which was reported by news.com.au.

Both Kruger and Hamish Blake have stated separately that they had emailed each other about it with Blake letting her know that he was not bothered by her speech at all.

Blake later went on to say that he took a break from social media shortly after the Logies last year, so he initially missed the backlash against Kruger for her speech.

“Foolishly or not, I sometimes take [time] off Instagram, so I just wasn’t on social media … I didn’t realise [what was going on] until late into the next day, and by that stage the news cycle is gone,” he told Stellar’s Something To Talk About podcast.

“I can’t remember if she emailed me or I emailed her, but I realised late that next day that she was copping heat for this so I think I emailed her and just went, ‘Hey, if this is a bother, I don’t care at all.’

After watching her take part in the Logies skit and poking fun at her speech, it's safe to say that Kruger has moved on.

I personally think that this is a great lesson for all future award acceptees — sometimes it's ok not to make a joke.

