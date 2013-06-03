Everything you need to know about Sonia Kruger

Sonia Kruger has been an Australian media personality for over a decade, and depending on who you speak to, she’s well known for various projects across acting, radio announcing and television presenting.

Here is what you need to know about the popular TV host:

After completing an arts degree at UTS and teaching dance at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), Sonia made her acting debut in 1992 in Baz Lurhmann’s AFI award winning film Strictly Ballroom, playing the memorable role of Tina Sparkle.

While that has been her only official acting role to date, Sonia definitely caught the TV bug, becoming a host of Children’s Variety Show Wonder World as as well as an entertainment reporter for Channel 7.

With her previous experience in ballroom dance, Sonia accepted the opportunity to host Channel 7’s Dancing With The Stars in 2004 and continued hosting the reality show with Daryl Somers for the first seven seasons. From season 8 onwards, she was joined by Australian actor Daniel MacPherson as DWTS co-host.

Like many TV stars, Sonia has also dabbled in radio, hosting a morning program on Sydney’s Mix 106.5 FM with DWTS judge Todd McKenney who in 2010 asked Sonia to have his baby.

In 2011 she announced that she was leaving Channel 7 for roles on Channel 9 as the host of the revamped Big Brother series as well as a c0-host with David Campbell on Mornings, replacing Kerri-Anne Kennerley’s long running morning program on the network.

