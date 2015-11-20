News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Someone made a life-size cake of Prince George. And it's terrifying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you love the Royal Family? No, seriously. Do you love them so much you’d eat their first-born child?

That appears to be the question posed by English baker Lara Mason, who created this masterpiece for the Cake International Competition in Birmingham this year.

The cake won a gold medal. Reports are unconfirmed that judges felt compelled to make a sacrifice to the Cake Baby in exchange for their lives.

It's okay, we're all thinking it: That cake is the most terrifying thing you've ever seen and you're now afraid to sleep at night.

Possibly more frightening are photos of the cake during construction, which appear to belong to an instructional booklet on "Killer Pastries: How To Create Murderous Cake In The Shape Of Your Youngest Monarch".

Yes, the cake does have a brain.

Yes, he is watching you.

Yes, you're allowed to crawl up into a ball and hide until the cake had destroyed us all.

Tags: current-affairs , evergreen

Related Stories

Recommended