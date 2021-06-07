"We have barely our dignity left." An open letter to the Victorian government, from a sole trader.

This open letter was written by Melbourne-based photographer Carly Söderström and has been published with full permission.

In March 2020, Victorian businesses were thrust into uncertainty and chaos. It was an adapt or die situation, and adapt we did with lightening speed.

We took our offices home and digitised where we could, assuring our customers it was just two weeks to flatten the curve. The reality was much worse than we could have feared. Months of losses in revenue as the bills continued to pile up. With no relief, we dipped into our savings, our super and exhausted our cash reserves, waiting for life to return to a new normal.

Today, I speak for the creative industry. We are vast and varied and we are taxpaying constituents who have been failed at every turn by the Victorian government.

We are sole traders and freelancers. And whilst we may not be deemed essential to some, our income is essential to our own survival.

The Victorian government's response has been Draconian, disproportionate and has left our economy in disrepair. We aren’t saying 'do nothing,' we are saying consider at what cost can you achieve these objectives?

We demand transparency. The Australian people need to hear these stories from regular people and understand that their inaction and silence has enabled an inept government to fail its people time and time again.

We will not go unheard and stand by and watch the world's most liveable city be destroyed by the hands of an incompetent few.

This open letter was first published on Carlz J Söda's Instagram and republished on Mamamia with full permission.

Feature image: Carlz J Söda