News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

opinion

"We have barely our dignity left." An open letter to the Victorian government, from a sole trader.

ADVERTISEMENT

This open letter was written by Melbourne-based photographer Carly Söderström and has been published with full permission. 

In March 2020, Victorian businesses were thrust into uncertainty and chaos. It was an adapt or die situation, and adapt we did with lightening speed.

We took our offices home and digitised where we could, assuring our customers it was just two weeks to flatten the curve. The reality was much worse than we could have feared. Months of losses in revenue as the bills continued to pile up. With no relief, we dipped into our savings, our super and exhausted our cash reserves, waiting for life to return to a new normal. 

Today, I speak for the creative industry. We are vast and varied and we are taxpaying constituents who have been failed at every turn by the Victorian government.

We are sole traders and freelancers. And whilst we may not be deemed essential to some, our income is essential to our own survival.

The Victorian government's response has been Draconian, disproportionate and has left our economy in disrepair. We aren’t saying 'do nothing,' we are saying consider at what cost can you achieve these objectives?

We demand transparency. The Australian people need to hear these stories from regular people and understand that their inaction and silence has enabled an inept government to fail its people time and time again.

We will not go unheard and stand by and watch the world's most liveable city be destroyed by the hands of an incompetent few.

This open letter was first published on Carlz J Söda's Instagram and republished on Mamamia with full permission. 

Feature image: Carlz J Söda

Share your thoughts in this super-quick survey!
Tags: australian-news , covid19 , opinion

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

grumpier monster 12 hours ago
It’s not about point scoring if the public think that only the Victorian Government is responsible for the dire financial problems of sole traders. The Federal Government is half responsible. 
anonymous 13 hours ago
It's typical that areas like the arts are decimated and overlooked when funding gets handed out. The same as in schools when funding needs to be cut, it is always from the art programs. The impact of arts on our sense of community well-being has always been under-researched and undervalued.

If this virus is here to stay, governments need to cough up funding for the arts and hospitality,  just like they prop up farmers who continue to farm using outdated methods and in geographical areas prone to repeated natural disaster. The human spirit is just as important as food.

As easy option right now would be for corporate giants like Harvey Norman, who profited big time from the JobKeeper payments, hand over their profits to fund small businesses. If they want to save face, they could set up a sponsorship program where small business owners could apply to be sponsored by them throughout the pandemic.
MORE COMMENTS