The most adorable-cool wedding dance ever.

UPDATE: So much happened at Solange Knowles’ wedding. There was bridal pants. There was her famous sister.

And there was Solange dancing hip-hop with her 10-year-old son, Daniel ‘Julez’ Smith Jr. It’s the greatest wedding dance we’ve seen. It’s also quite impressive how well Solange can hip-hop in a thigh-high, low-cut gown. Touché Solange.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZ7S6vgGU6E

It has also been reported that Solange broke out in hives after the ceremony. Why? Who knows. But Beyoncé looked after her, covering her face with a cloth as they drove to the hotel, shielding her from media. Jay-Z sat in the front, possibly rapping about the situation (conjecture). Fortunately, it didn’t seem to put too much of a dampener on things. Itchy though.

Solange. Hives. And some of Jay-Z’s profile. Photo: Instagram

Solange can no longer dance to her sister Beyonce’s song ‘All The Single Ladies’.

Why?

Because Solange just got hitched.

IN PANTS.

PANTS, PEOPLE. With this perfect bike.

Actually… the pants were only for a pre-wedding bike ride photo shoot. Of course. She wore a Humberto Leon for Kenzo gown during the ceremony, as images in Vogue have revealed today.

Solange walked down the aisle towards her now husband, music producer Alan Ferguson.

Was Bey there? Of course.

Was Jay-Z? Of course.

Did they all have a crazy-ass fight in an elevator during the ceremony? Not that we know of.

Nearly 100 guests watched the ceremony in a New Orleans church.

Congratulations, Solange and Alan. He liked it and he put a ring on it.

