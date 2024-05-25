Sofia Richie Grainge has welcomed her daughter with a very 'quiet luxury' name.

Sofia Richie Grainge has welcomed a baby girl, who she has named Eloise Samantha Grainge.

"5•20•24 best day of my life," she captioned a photo of her baby's tiny feet on Instagram.

Eloise is Richie Grainge's first child with husband Elliot Grainge.

They didn't announce their pregnancy immediately, preferring to wait until all the major milestones were hit.

"Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space," Richie Grainge told Vogue, during her first pregnancy photoshoot.

"I didn't realise there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple."

"She's growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air," she said at the time.

Richie Grainge said she'd long been a fan of dramatic gender reveals, and wanted to do one for herself.

"I love the YouTubes and the TikToks — even before I was talking about getting pregnant — of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby's gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink," she told the publication.

"She left out the one with the correct colour inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock.

"My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too. I think it's so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He's very sensitive."

In April 2023, the youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie and fashion designer Diane Alexander, married her music executive fiancé in a fancy ceremony in the South of France.

Image: Getty/YouTube Vogue

The wedding took place at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes on the French Riviera. The resort is considered one of the most luxurious resorts in the world, known for its white walls, Michelin-star restaurant and being the location of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton's first affair.

Richie Grainge was walked down the aisle by her famous father, Lionel Richie, of course. Her sister, Nicole Richie, was also on hand, as was Richie's husband Joel Madden.

Other famous faces in the French venue included Nicole's in-laws, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, and Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum.

Richie Grainge celebrated her wedding with three custom Chanel dresses, for three different events: the rehearsal dinner, the wedding itself, and the afterparty.

Besides being born into a famous family, Richie Grange is a model who has worked with major fashion brands and magazines, including Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana, Elle, and Vogue.

She also gained a lot of public interest throughout her four-month relationship with Justin Bieber in 2016, and her three-year relationship with Scott Disick from 2017 to 2020.

She and Grainge knew each other for years before dating, with Grainge being a frequent collaborator of Lionel Richie's.

The couple went 'public' with their relationship with an April 2021 Instagram post, and one year later, in April 2022, she announced their engagement.

Feature Image: Instagram/@sofiagrainge.