sex

Sock Monkey Kama Sutra - yes, you heard that right

Let's be honest, most Kama Sutras are more like graphic contortionist how-to's than love manuals — not exactly sexy. Or fun. Or remotely doable.

Enter the new book Sock Monkey Kama Sutra, a (sort of) PG guide to tantric sex from Vatsyayana Banana (the ancient sex guru from Toybox, India, obviously.) We love that it pokes fun at the crazy sex positions of the Kama Sutra while making them look achievable and enjoyable! And strangely adorable.

Check out a few of our favourite selections from the book below! And don't be surprised if you want to give them a try.

The Pressed Kiss

EXCERPTED FROM SOCK MONKEY KAMA SUTRA, COPYRIGHT © 2013 BY F+W MEDIA, INC. USED BY PERMISSION OF THE PUBLISHER. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

The Swan

The Twining

Yab-Yum

The Sacred Thread

The Monkey

