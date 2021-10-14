Just 4 ways to level up your next socially-distanced picnic.

Spring is upon us! This means it’s officially time to throw down a picnic blanket, don your best gingham and pack those baskets. Here’s looking at you, fully-vaxxed folk!

As we’re transitioning out of lockdown in many states, we’re relishing our newfound freedoms and enjoying the privilege of gathering outdoors.

I’ve always loved a picnic, even before everyone was talking about them in 2021. I like to think of them as an opportunity to romanticise the every day. The food isn’t there just to be eaten; it’s there to be presented and savoured, you feel me?

If you're in the same mindset, it makes sense that you want to make your picnic experience as luxurious as possible.

I’ve planned my fair share of picnics over the years and I’ve learnt what works and what doesn’t. From what to pack to what to drink, here are 5 ways to level up your next socially-distanced picnic.

1. Perfect your platter

Food is obviously the central part of any good picnic. As well as asking all guests to bring a plate, creating a platter will always be the pièce de résistance (the masterpiece!) of the whole rendezvous. So, it's important to get it right.

The thing about a lot of picnic platters is that they look good on the ‘gram but often won't have that eatability factor.

My number one tip for picnic food is to always think about what you reach for first on a picnic platter or grazing board. Let's be honest – no one eats the 'filler nuts' and the prosciutto always goes the quickest.

When preparing your platter, keep this in mind and start by buying the largest amount of the 'good stuff' – the cheese, the cured meats and some other substantial morsels. Everything else can fit around these in smaller proportions.

My birthday picnic setup. Image: Supplied.